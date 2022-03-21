NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i: When is it and what to expect?

Agent Torres is going to be a big part of the upcoming NCIS crossover event. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i has nearly arrived at CBS

This is going to be the first real crossover for NCIS: Hawai’i, with the new spin-off still in its first season.

Having the shows airing back-to-back on Monday nights will also make this really easy for NCIS fans, as it means two consecutive hours on CBS where the shows get blended together.

There are also a lot of high expectations that come with an episode arc that gets publicized so much. The shows have really been pushing the crossover event on social media, and that will likely continue with a lot of new TV spots for it very soon.

Here are some early photos that have also been released by members of the two casts.

When is the NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i?

The NCIS crossover event begins takes place on Monday, March 28. The night will begin at 9/8c with the new episode of NCIS, and it will then continue through the episode of NCIS: Hawai’i that is airing at 10/9c.

Based on the synopsis that has been released for each show, this looks like a pretty enclosed event, so the storylines that begin during the first hour will all get wrapped up before the night comes to an end.

Synopsis for each show during NCIS crossover event

“NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer who was in Palmer and Knight’s grief group. Also, Torres gets a call from NCIS Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) to come to Hawai’i when she gets a lead on a witness from a case they worked on together,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS Season 19, Episode 17. It airs at 9/8c on March 28.

“NCIS Agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) travel to Hawai’i when they learn a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence, on a special crossover episode,” reads the synopsis for the new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i that airs at 10/9c on March 28.

Your favorite special agents are joining forces, and it's going to be an episode for the books. Don't miss the #NCIS and #NCISHawaii crossover event Monday, March 28. In the meantime, catch all-new back-to-back episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i TONIGHT, starting at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/6RYCcZiE3u — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) January 3, 2022

Expectations for the NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i

As revealed in the synopsis for the upcoming episode of NCIS, the night is going to revolve around two members of the NCIS cast traveling to Hawai’i. They will then appear on NCIS: Hawai’i as an important case gets worked on. There will also be substories to the main plot, but we will get to see a lot of Wilmer Valderrama as Torres from NCIS and Vanessa Lachey as Tennant from NCIS: Hawai’i in scenes together.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.