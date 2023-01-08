NCIS crossover sneak peeks released, watch them here

Tori Anderson plays Kate Whistler on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

NCIS crossover sneak peek clips have been released ahead of the big event on CBS.

On the night of Monday, January 9, CBS viewers are going to get to watch three hours of drama from the NCIS Universe.

This marks the first time that the network has pulled together the three shows to air new episodes on the same night, and it is going to be an exciting event for the fans.

The night begins with an NCIS episode at 8/7c, where main characters from the three shows arrive in D.C. for the same event. From there, the drama really gets going.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs its new episode at 9/8c, followed by a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles at 10/9c to close the case.

Ahead of the big event, a lot of advertising has been done by CBS, but now, they have also released some episode clips to really get the buzz going.

NCIS crossover sneak peeks

First up, we have a clip from the first few moments of the crossover, where the primary NCIS team is called out to a case. It seems they may have decided to head out without waiting for the team from NCIS: Hawai’i to join them in the elevator.

Next up, we have a clip where many of the agents come together in one hallway, and we get to see the three teams interacting in a humorous way. This clip comes from the new episode of NCIS called Too Many Cooks, and we get to see the team from NCIS: Los Angeles joining in.

It’s time for some action with a clip from the episode of NCIS: Hawai’i that airs during the crossover. Here, we get to see Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) share the spotlight.

And the action continues with the clip below from the episode of NCIS: Los Angeles that will close out the crossover. Here, we get to see Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) out on the street with Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

More news from the NCIS Universe

Ahead of the crossover arriving, a bonus episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will debut. That should serve as a nice treat for the fans after the long winter hiatus that has taken place.

The 2023 NCIS crossover event begins January 9 at 8/7c on CBS.