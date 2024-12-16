NCIS Christmas episode details: Extended promo, sneak peek, and promo pics for NCIS Season 22, Episode 9

The NCIS Christmas episode for 2024 looks to be a good one. Plenty of drama is coming to take the show into its winter hiatus.

Last year, NCIS fans didn’t get to enjoy a Christmas episode. Two Hollywood strikes shut down production and limited CBS to only 10 new episodes.

Luckily, the strikes ended soon enough for NCIS Season 22 to get a full episode order, and there is lots of drama to come later this season.

First, NCIS fans get a Christmas episode on Monday, December 16. While many shows have begun their winter breaks, the NCIS shows have continued airing new content.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 9, is the Christmas episode and (also) the fall finale. It is immediately followed by a Christmas episode of NCIS: Origins on the same night.

For some interesting trivia from the NCIS Universe, the name of this new episode (Humbug) was also used for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 6, Episode 11, in 2008.

NCIS Christmas episode synopsis

“When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, NCIS must uncover the truth and deliver a holiday miracle – before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster,” reads the full synopsis for the NCIS Season 22 Christmas episode.

Extended promo for NCIS Season 22, Episode 9

Below is the extended promo (with new footage) for NCIS Season 22, Episode 9. As a reminder, this new NCIS episode debuts at 9/8c on Monday, December 16.

The promo reveals more drama, though we still don’t get a full feel of the plotlines.

Images from NCIS Season 22, Episode 9

A nice collage of images has been shared from the next episode. We don’t get to see the guest stars, but we do get to see the primary cast members.

The NCIS cast for the fall finale features Gary Cole as Agent Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines, and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance.

NCIS sneak peek for Humbug

Here’s the early sneak peek for the December 16 episode of NCIS. It’s about a minute long and shows the Christmas spirit (and chilly atmosphere).

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.