NCIS cast: Is Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) coming back?

NCIS Season 21 comes to CBS during the 2023-2024 television year.

The long-running drama did very well on Monday nights, securing itself as one of the top-rated scripted programs on TV.

Amid the chatter about the show getting renewed, there have also been rumors about the NCIS cast.

Many changes have happened over the years, so fans are no longer surprised when new faces appear.

One possible change that has been rumored is regarding star Wilmer Valderrama.

Wilmer plays Agent Nick Torres, with that character appearing as a replacement for Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).

Outside of his work on NCIS, Wilmer is busy with several projects. That includes starring in an updated version of Zorro.

Will his schedule allow enough time to continue starring on NCIS?

Did Wilmer Valderrama hint at a return for NCIS Season 21?

In a video shared on social media, Wilmer thanks the fans for tuning in over two decades.

He then talks about being excited for NCIS Season 21 and that it won’t be long until new episodes arrive.

Wilmer even says that the new season is “gonna be a good one” before the video concludes.

Even though he has not announced whether he is returning or leaving the NCIS cast, this video heavily indicates that he is ready to film new episodes.

Thank YOU for two decades of #NCIS. 👏 We can’t wait for what’s next in season 21! pic.twitter.com/RJ9Qc4WIld — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) June 1, 2023

NCIS Season 21 has been postponed

The ongoing Writers Strike could cause a big delay in the new season.

While the writers are on strike, no work can be done on NCIS Season 21.

It means NCIS might not return in September and could get pushed back many months in the CBS schedule.

To prepare for the possibility of extended delays, CBS has already started scheduling many reality television shows for the fall.

A new season of Survivor will air on Wednesday nights this fall, with the network giving it a 90-minute slot in primetime.

CBS just debuted a Survivor 45 teaser trailer to show off the new season, giving fans a look at the new cast.

And regarding the new cast, here is a leaked Survivor 45 cast list that provides bios for the new castaways.

When one member of the team is undercover, everyone is undercover. 😂 #NCIS pic.twitter.com/fFiWJih1F9 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 24, 2023

While everyone waits for new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i to arrive, fans can stream past episodes using Paramount+.

The streaming service also has past seasons of all hit shows on CBS, including Big Brother, The Big Bang Theory, Survivor, The Equalizer, and NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.