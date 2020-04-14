NCIS canceled or renewed? Is Season 18 happening on CBS?

Was NCIS renewed for Season 18? Has NCIS been canceled by CBS? Ahead of the season finale, fans are asking these questions (and many more) about the future of the show.

On Tuesday night, Season 17 comes to a close for NCIS. It will be an abridged season of the show after production had to be halted.

Instead of airing a full 24-episode order on CBS, only 20 episodes of NCIS were completed before the health situation in the country made it impossible to keep filming.

Now, the Season 17 finale arrives more than a month early, with the strong possibility that a number of key storylines are going to remain unresolved as the show enters its summer hiatus.

Was NCIS canceled or renewed by CBS?

As of the publishing of this article, CBS has not announced whether NCIS has been canceled or renewed. This is not the best news that fans could hear, but it’s also not the worst news.

The NCIS ratings for Season 17 have been really strong and it definitely points toward the network ordering up NCIS Season 18 for the fall 2020 television season.

This is only an educated guess from us, though, as CBS hasn’t hinted at anything happening in regard to any of the three NCIS shows. Having fans tune in for the trio of season finales could certainly help push the dial in the right direction.

When is NCIS renewed for Season 18?

In the past, the major television networks have typically waited until the month of May to make final decisions on whether shows will be canceled or renewed for the fall.

That might still be the case this year, even if many shows are coming to an end far before the end of May. Having the shows end early — and the network having all the ratings numbers in hand — could make final decisions much easier to make at the end of May.

If we have to guess on when an announcement will be made on whether NCIS has been canceled or renewed, we will go with a time period in mid to late May. Sorry folks, that also means it could be a while before we find out the verdict from CBS.

As it stands, though, all three NCIS shows have been looking really strong in overall viewership and key demographic numbers. It means that the shows are very popular, profitable, and sought-after by advertisers. Those are all great reasons to bring back NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans for more episodes.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.