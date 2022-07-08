NCIS actor Gregory Itzin has died, also starred on 24 and The Mentalist

24 star Gregory Itzin was a force on the show. Pic credit: FOX

Gregory Itzin passed away at the age of 74. The sad news was just revealed about the talented character actor who appeared on quite a few hit television shows over the years.

Itzin is probably best remembered for playing President Charles Logan on 24 for several years. He was the perfect counterpart to Jack Bauer, played by Kiefer Sutherland.

A cause of death has not yet been reported for Itzin, but there has been a huge social media response to the breaking news, with many people from the industry noting their connection to him.

Gregory Itzin appeared on NCIS

Over the years, Gregory Itzin guest-starred on three different episodes of NCIS. And that includes appearing on the series premiere of the hit drama.

Itzin was on NCIS Season 1, Episode 1 (Yankee Dog) as Director Charlie, and he returned for NCIS Season 1, Episode 3 (Seadog) in the same role. Those episodes aired way back in 2003.

Itzin guest-starred again on the NCIS cast for Season 17, Episode 16 (Ephemera), where he played Spencer Downing in a role that wasn’t associated with the one he had on the show back in Season 1.

Ephemera was about a retired Navy officer who died and left a rare coin to the National Museum of the Navy. The team then imagined themselves as part of the life story of that man to try to put the case together.

People remember Gregory Itzin

Below are some notable posts that have already appeared on social media following the death of Gregory Itzin. He was clearly beloved in the industry, and many people were shocked by his death.

Jon Cassar, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series due to his work on 24, left a long message about Itzin’s passing.

My friend Greg Itzin passed away today.He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend pic.twitter.com/IbrhAQXix2 — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) July 8, 2022

“My friend Greg Itzin passed away today.He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that, he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend,” Jon Cassar wrote.

Excellent character actor. So long Mr Itzin. 😢 https://t.co/SlkfqepAeZ — Lynette Rice (@Lynetterice) July 8, 2022

More acting credits for Gregory Itzin

Other notable roles that Itzin played include Henry Wilcox on Covert Affairs, Virgil Minelli on The Mentalist, and Senator Dwyer on Big Love. He was nominated twice for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role as President Charles Logan on 24.

