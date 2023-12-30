Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party won’t air this year — Here’s why and what to watch instead

This year, there won’t be a Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party despite two great years of ringing it in with the Flowers singer.

In previous years, Miley co-hosted her show, first with Pete Davidson and then with Dolly Parton.

Miley’s time as host of the New Year’s Eve show ran from 2021-2023.

It was quite a draw, and her show with Dolly even got a bit emotional as Miley and Dolly sang Wrecking Ball together, with updated lyrics, drawing in 5.3 million viewers.

Miley replaced Carson Daly for the New Year’s Eve special.

He currently hosts The Voice and makes appearances on Today as host of the PopStart segment.

Here’s why NBC won’t air Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party this year

This year, NBC is opting not to have a New Year’s Eve show.

Perhaps it’s due to what night of the week the holiday falls on, as the network has decided instead to air Sunday Night Football in its place.

The Green Bay Packers are up against the Minnesota Vikings for the big New Year’s Eve game as both teams fight for a spot in the upcoming NFL playoffs.

The game starts at 8:20 pm EST and will likely run to nearly midnight. At that time, NBC will switch to local programming, which will likely have the New Year’s Eve countdown for those who tune in.

What to watch instead of Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

There’s still plenty of New Year’s Eve programming for those who want to tune in for the fun.

Tune in to CBS for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. This special will showcase some of the biggest names in country music – including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, and Cole Swindell.

That’s a lot of country talent all packed into one night.

Those not looking to enjoy a country music showcase can tune in to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. This is the most popular New Year’s Eve special, with 13.8 million viewers in 2023.

This show takes place in Times Square in New York City, and featured performers include Jelly Roll, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla.

Rita Ora will co-host alongside Ryan Seacrest.

From the Los Angeles stage, we’ll see Jeannie Mai as co-host with Aqua, Bebe Rexha, Green Day, Janelle Monae, and more.

Those looking for something different can tune in to CNN for New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

The duo is back despite Andy’s drunken antics in years past. Last year, Andy and Anderson weren’t allowed to imbibe due to his off-script rants in 2022 that made huge headlines for the Bravo boss.

This year, we’re hoping CNN will loosen the reigns a bit because the New Year’s Eve special was certainly more entertaining when there were drinks on tap.