Mick is lost and the family is terrified this week on Chesapeake Shores

Mick is still missing this week on Chesapeake Shores. Also, Nell makes a connection with a local artist. Pic credit: Crown Media

Last week, Mick got a surprise when a package arrived on his front doorstep containing someone’s ashes. When Abby did some digging, she found out they belonged to a man Mick knew as Buzz.

It turned out Buzz worked at the bar where Mick used to go and drown his sorrows after Meg left Chesapeake Shores. Buzz knew that Mick had his pilot’s license, and his last request was to have his ashes scattered over the islands off the coast.

At the end of last week’s episode, Meg was starting to worry when Mick hadn’t returned from scattering Buzz’s ashes. When Meg called the airfield, they said Mick hadn’t landed.

In a preview for this week’s episode, “What a Difference a Day Makes,” Kevin calls a friend at the Coast Guard, who confirms that Mick made a distress call earlier that day.

He was having a mechanical failure and was going to land on one of the islands.

The family sits waiting for some word from Mick as a storm rolls in.

Meg’s triumph

Presumably, Mick makes it back safe and sound because the only other teasers for this week’s episode show Meg at an art show for Arthur Driscoll, the reclusive artist she has been trying to champion since she found one of his old paintings in a junk shop.

Meg isn’t the only one who gets Driscoll to come out of his shell. In a promotional photo for the episode, Driscoll and Nell are dancing together.

Also in this week’s episode, Luke’s past comes back to haunt him. In the last episode, Bree found out that he did time for assault and battery when her boss, who is also interested in her romantically, told her about Luke’s record. Bree was upset at first, but after Luke explained the situation, she decided it wasn’t going to get in her way of having a romantic relationship with him, something she made clear when she kissed him.

This week, it looks like Luke’s past is coming back to haunt him again. He has been struggling with his parole officer and has even asked Connor for help getting him paired up with someone a little less stringent.

In teasers for “What a Difference a Day Makes,” Connor goes out on a limb to help Luke, while at the same time getting his law practice off the ground.

Evan and Abby

Last week, Evan stunned Abby when he took her to his lakeside mansion in Pennsylvania and began talking about their profound connection. She stopped him before he could say much more and said she didn’t want to get involved romantically. He told her that was fine because he was asking if she wanted to work for his company.

Embarrassed, Abby declined the offer, saying it was important for her to stay in the family business.

In previews for this week, it looks like Evan is reconsidering his feelings for Abby and asking himself if there could be something more there.

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 9 will air on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, October 10 at 8/7c.