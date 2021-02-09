Michelle Obama teams up with Netflix for new children’s cooking show

Promotional image of Michelle Obama for Waffles + Mochi. Pic credit: Netflix

Mark your calendars! Coming soon to Netflix is Waffles + Mochi, a new cooking show by Michelle Obama and the non-profit organization, Partnership for a Healthier America.

As an exciting continuation of Michelle Obama’s healthy lifestyle legacy, Waffles + Mochi will follow the former First Lady, joined by two friendly-looking puppets, as they “discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world.”

Michelle Obama’s legacy

While serving as First Lady during the Obama administration, Michelle Obama kickstarted many school programs that increased the nutrition in public school lunches and encouraged children to stay active. She even went on tour to help plant gardens in schools throughout America.

As made clear by its name, the organization, Partnership for a Healthier America has also carried similar goals since it was founded in 2011.

On the non-profit’s “about us” page, they write:

“The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) is devoted to transforming the food landscape in pursuit of health equity.”

And this isn’t the first time they’ve teamed up with Michelle Obama! She sits as an Honorary Chair Member on their leadership team.

What is Waffles + Mochi?

The former First Lady tweeted earlier today, “I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world.”

She added on to her tweet, “I’m also excited to work with @PHAnews to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home. I hope you’ll join us by watching on March 16!”

Partnership for a Healthier America added their own comment to her tweet. They wrote that they are thrilled to be working with Michelle Obama and Netflix.

Partnership for a Healthier America tweets in response to Michelle Obama. Pic credit: @PHAnews/Twitter

This is just one of the many projects the Obamas have planned for Netflix. A few years back, the duo signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform to produce a diverse selection of films and series.

Thus far, the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground Productions has produced three documentary films that are currently available for streaming on Netflix — Becoming, Crip Camp, and American Factory.

As of now, there is not much information on the upcoming Waffles + Mochi series. However, more information and a trailer is expected soon as the show’s premiere date is rapidly approaching.

Waffles + Mochi premieres on Netflix on March 16.