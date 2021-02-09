Great British Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain has a show coming to Netflix this week

Nadiya Hussain in the trailer for Nadiya Bakes. Pic credit: Netflix

Nadiya Hussain, the winner of season six of The Great British Bake Off, has a show premiering on Netflix this week. Nadiya Bakes will be coming to Netflix on February 12.

The series has the same name as Hussain’s previous cooking show, which aired on BBC last year and featured eight episodes.

In the trailer for Nadiya Bakes, Hussain says, “For me, baking is my happy place..” as the camera pans over delectable images of freshly baked bread and cakes. She adds, “and I really want it to be yours too which is why I’m returning to my first true love.”

She stresses that the series will cover basic recipes that all bakers will be able to tackle, experienced or not. She describes them as, “basic” and “every day.”

There’s another fun aspect to the baking show that’s revealed in the trailer. Hussain will be welcoming guest pastry chefs to also show off their recipes and techniques.

Hussain’s positive energy shines throughout the trailer. It seems as though her series will have all of the greatest components that make The Great British Bake Off the addictive success that it is.

She has a positive, can-do attitude and is positioned in a very relaxing, outdoorsy atmosphere. There are also several drool-worthy shots of icing being drizzled on top of desserts and items being graciously dipped in chocolate.

The Netflix synopsis for Nadiya Bakes is:

Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as Nadiya Hussain returns to baking, her happy place, and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

Who is Nadiya Hussain?

After winning season six of The Great British Bake Off, Nadiya Hussain went off to publish multiple cookbooks and host a variety of cooking competitions and shows. Additionally she is a food writer for many big-name publications like Good Food and The Guardian.

On her website, she shares ten books that she’d written. Among them is a children’s picture book titled My Monster and Me and her biography, Finding My Voice.

Her optimism seen in the trailer for her show seeps through her self-written “about me” page. Hussain writes, “I am a firm believer that nothing is forever. I want to believe I will do this forever. But for every day that I do it I will treat it like it’s my last, with gumption, with energy and with love. Here’s for today, so we may live to dream tomorrow.”

Nadiya Bakes is certain to be an enjoyable series filled with baking inspiration and a positive ambience, all-around. As she says in her trailer, “Let’s bake, eat, and be happy!”

Nadiya Bake premieres to Netflix on February 12.