Michael Strahan says he’s ‘crying inside’ after co-star’s on-air question

Before taking a holiday break from Good Morning America, former NFL star Michael Strahan admitted he was “crying inside” after a sensitive question from a co-star.

In addition to GMA, Strahan also travels to the West Coast and other locations to appear on Fox NFL Sunday as part of his job with Fox.

His colleagues include fellow analysts Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, and host Curt Menefee.

Like Strahan, Bradshaw and Long are former players for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Raiders, respectively. Johnson formerly coached the Dallas Cowboys to Super Bowl success.

Since their jobs require them to analyze and critique the NFL’s players and teams, they sometimes talk about their former teams.

In Strahan’s case, that’s the New York Giants, where he spent the entirety of his professional football career.

Strahan told his Fox co-star he was ‘crying inside’ after his question

On Sunday, December 22, in the Fox NFL Sunday episode, Menefee did his around-the-league segment to discuss various teams and their matchups on the schedule.

“Do the Giants need a complete overhaul?” the host asked the former Giants star Strahan.

Strahan found the question difficult to swallow, as his former team has won just two games all season. As of this writing, that is the worst record of any team in the 2024 NFL season.

“Why you gonna do this to me, Curt?” Strahan asked, adding, “We’re supposed to be friends, man.”

“You know that I’m crying inside, outside, everywhere,” Strahan admitted about the Giants’ situation.

He mentioned some of the team’s disappointing statistics, including zero wins this season at their home stadium, Met Life Stadium, in New York.

“The New York Rangers have won more games at that stadium than the Giants have. That’s not a joke anymore,” Strahan said, and his Fox co-stars laughed at the sad fact.

Strahan joined TV after his stellar NFL career

Before becoming a recognizable star on television, Strahan was menacing opponents on the football field as a defensive end for the New York Giants.

In 1993, he joined the NFL as a second-round draft pick out of Texas Southern. He then starred with the Giants for 14 years.

Among his accolades were being the two-time sack leader, four-time All-Pro, and seven-time Pro Bowler in various seasons. He was part of the Giants’ 2008 Super Bowl-winning squad and retired after achieving a ring.

From there, Strahan became a television analyst, news presenter, and game show host. In addition to GMA and Fox NFL Sunday, he hosts The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC.

While Strahan, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member, appears to be off for the holiday week at GMA, he might appear at his Fox NFL Sunday job this weekend.

And he could see his former NFL team get at least one home victory. They’ll host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 29, at 1/12c on Fox.

However, the Giants’ season finale game is on the road on Sunday, January 5, against one of the Super Bowl contenders, the Philadelphia Eagles. That might provide an exclamation point loss on a disappointing season for the New York franchise and their fans.