Method Man opens up about his transition from rapper to actor and his biggest role yet on Power Book 2: Ghost

Method Man has morphed into a convincing Davis McLean for the Power franchise. Pic credit: Starz

Clifford Smith has been a fixture in hip hop culture since he burst onto the scene in the early ’90s with the iconic rap supergroup Wu Tang Clan.

Known to most by his rap moniker Method Man, Smith has been showing off his acting chops for over 25 years after appearing in certified hood classics like Belly and How High. Now the rapper/actor is showing off his range in Power Book II: Ghost.

Last year, Smith won an NAACP Image Award for his role on Power for portraying lawyer Davis Maclean. He stars on the show along with R&B legend Mary J Blige, who coincidentally was the feature on his hit song All I Need from his solo album Tical in 1994.

Method Man transitions from rapper to respected actor

Method Man recently had an interview with Essence and discussed his transition from being a rapper to a well-respected actor.

“Understand, I was a Black boy living in some of the worst areas in New York. I’ve always felt like I wasn’t enough. I’ve been told that from the gate, ‘You don’t belong here.’ Sometimes even without words,” he explained.

The actor went into further detail in his Essence interview about the hardships of switching lanes from rapping to acting.

“The higher-ups, the so-called gatekeepers didn’t have much use for a 44-year-old rapper. I guess my background turned some people off. Some people aren’t willing to give you a chance, especially when you’ve already had one and you kind of squandered it.”

Method Man went on to explain how his transition to acting began when roadblocks began to get in his way of rapping. He said, “There was a changing of the guard in hip-hop. I was cool with that. I had to evolve with the business and if that meant acting, so be it. I was going to throw all my eggs in one basket.”

Along the way, Method Man has become sort of a sex symbol

With his electrifying performance in the new Power spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost, some fans are proclaiming that not only is he doing a great job playing the role of Davis Maclean but that he is also eye candy and quickly approaching sex symbol status.

The actor also addressed those claims by saying, “I don’t understand that s**t. I go to the gym for my own peace of mind. I don’t do it to become someone’s sex symbol or a pinup on someone’s wall. I do it for me. People like attention. I’m the same as everybody else. But at the end of the day, take me seriously, not lightly.”

While Method Man may be used to the fame from his legendary rap career, the entertainment world should take note because his star is on the rise for his acting accomplishments, and rightfully so.

Power Book II: Ghost airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Starz.