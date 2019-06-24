Method Man performs at the BET Awards 2019 with Mary J Blige: Twitter goes weak at the knees

After being honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige took to the stage at the 2019 BET Awards to perform some of her memorable hits from the 1990s and early 2000s, such as No More Drama, Real Love, Be Happy, My Life, Just Fine, Family Affair, and I’m Going Down.

Following a rousing performance of I Can Love You with Lil’ Kim, Blige was joined on stage by the Staten Island rapper Method Man to perform their Grammy-Award winning duet I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By, originally released in April 1995.

Method Man and Blige’s performance of the song, considered by many to be one of the greatest R&B/hip-hop love songs ever, left many fans weak in the knees and swooning. Hundreds of fans took to Twitter last night to share their excitement about the performance.

Me when Method Man came out on stage during Mary J Blige's performance.. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/kOofGG8atY — Mike Hanley 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@Magic20099) June 24, 2019

The moment Method Man and Mary J Blige hit the stage together #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/wq0CVrqHw9 — Fearless (@beycentric) June 24, 2019

MY HEART IS SMILING LIKE SHIT .IM HAPPY AS FXCK.GO MARY GO MARY GO MARY !! #BETAWARDS pic.twitter.com/btHSTydyPK — Baby Grl💙 (@Blkconnoisseur2) June 24, 2019

Mary J. Blige is Queen of Hip Hop Soul for a reason! She shut down the #BETAwards stage 👑 https://t.co/c9jtiv4QRn — BET Her TV (@BETherTV) June 24, 2019

Bruuuuhhhh look at Method Man!!! — Monie J. Blige (@JusC_MON) June 23, 2019

Method Man and Mary J. Blige about to hit the stage that stage lit as f*ck #BETAwards2019 #BETAwards #BETAwards19 pic.twitter.com/T4jL5RWEaP — Marlon Harrison (@North2013) June 23, 2019

My favorite part of the awards so far #BETAwards — 𝕯𝖊𝖋𝖊𝖓𝖉 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖈𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖓 🏆👑 (@BoltzBlazersFan) June 24, 2019

Me vibin’ to all the hits Mary J has given us over the years #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/juWW7crBfY — Pretty_MusAKAl (@Pretty_MusAKAl) June 24, 2019

The duet by Mary J. Blige and Method Man is a remix of Method Man’s All I Need which featured on his album Tical (1994). All I Need was inspired by Aretha Franklin’s You’re All I Need to Get By.

In their duet, Blige does the backing vocals and choruses while Method Man raps.

You’re All I Need hit number 1 on the R&B singles chart in May 1995 and number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in June 1995. It also won the Grammy Award for the Best Rap Performance by a group/duo in 1996.

This is not the first time that Method Man and Blige have performed the song together at a major awards ceremony since after it was released in 1995. They performed You’re All I Need together at VHI’s 6th Annual Hip Hop Honors ceremony in 2009.

Blige is celebrating 30 years as a performing artist this year. She signed to Uptown Records in 1989.