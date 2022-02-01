Joseph Sikora talks ‘brotherhood’ between Tommy and Ghost as Power Book IV: Force is set to begin

Joseph Sikora opens up about Omari Hardwick and how Ghost paved the way for Tommy. Pic credit: STARZ

Power Book IV: Force is a new spinoff of the popular Power series on the Starz Network and fans are extremely eager to see what’s in store for the franchise.

Force follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he navigates the streets of Chicago to build an empire of his own after having to leave his beloved hometown, New York City.

His character has been a fixture on the show since the first season of Power and now he gets to spread his wings as the lead instead of playing second fiddle to the person the show was initially based on, Ghost (Omari Hardwick.)

But after seeing Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) kill his own father in the last season of Power, Tommy knows that he can’t stay in NYC and his only chance at a future that doesn’t include prison is to move on and start over.

Dynamic between Tommy and Ghost drove Power storylines

Joseph Sikora recently opened up to Express about his relationship with Omari Hardwick and how this show will be different without the iconic character Ghost.

“Omari is a great actor to work with. And I just, I think it’s an amazing duo. I think Courtney Kemp, the show’s creator, did a great job and also Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, who, you know, came up with some of these characters with her,” Sikora explained.

When Sikora was asked what the experience was like with a brand new cast and not filming with Omari his response was, “They did a really great job with making this brotherhood something that’s, I don’t want to get ahead of myself or anything, but you know, a bit of TV history.”

He also stated how he missed the Tommy/Ghost dynamic and that it would be “impossible to have Ghost without Tommy and Tommy without Ghost.” That statement truly speaks to the important influence the characters had on each other.

So what do viewers get to look forward to in this new series? “Tommy is going to miss Ghost but I think that Tommy is so influenced by Ghost and that relationship that he had… I think that the Power fans are still going to get a glimpse of Ghost and the strategicness and the strategic brilliant mind that Ghost had that Tommy has had to develop. You know, it’s still the same Tommy, but it’s Tommy Plus.”

Power Book IV: Force debuts on February 6 at 8/7c on STARZ.