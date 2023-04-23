Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: Release date, cast, plot and everything else we know

Mayor of Kingstown, which airs on Paramount+, has delivered two seasons with Jeremy Renner at the helm portraying Mike McLusky.

The second season concluded on March 19, leaving fans wondering if the series will return for Season 3.

The crime thriller has been a hit with viewers, garnering an audience score of 90 percent for its first season and 93 percent for its follow-up on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mayor of Kingston was created by Taylor Sheridan, who is the Yellowstone co-creator and the singer and actor Hugh Dillon.

In the series, the McLusky family are moderators in Kingstown, Michigan, dealing with racism, corruption, and inequality.

They attempt to bring peace among the street gangs, prisoners, and law enforcement in the town where incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Here is everything with know about Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown.

Will there be The Mayor of Kingstone Season 3?

In February 2022, the series was renewed for Season 2, which premiered on January 15, 2023.

However, Paramount+ has not yet officially renewed the series for another season.

Therefore, there is no casting news, and the series will continue where the second season concluded if it is to return.

Fans can expect cast members Renner along with Tobi Bamtefa, Dianne West, and Taylor Handley, among others, to reprise their roles

In an interview with Deadline earlier this year, Dillon confirmed that the showrunners have material for multiple seasons and gave an idea of when the potential third season will start shooting.

“Taylor and I have multiple ideas for multiple seasons. If everything went according to plan with Paramount+ and the rest of it, I would think that we’d start in August, September, maybe pre-production in the summer.”

They also addressed Renner’s horrific New Year’s Day accident in the interview, offering support to the actor as he continues to recover.

A renewal of the series will likely depend on the viewership and production cost of the series.

Jeremy Renner’s recovery will likely impact The Major of Kingston Season 3

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Renner was hospitalized after an accident in which he suffered blunt chest trauma and numerous broken bones after being run over by his snowplow at home.

Footage emerged earlier this month of the effort to save his life after the harrowing accident.

Renner was seen walking with a stick earlier this month and is still a long way from filming the action scenes that the series will require.

The Hawkeye actor is expected to make a full recovery and return to filmmaking later this year.