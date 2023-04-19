Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident: Harrowing footage of his rescue is released

Footage has emerged of the dramatic aftermath of Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident that left the actor with life-threatening injuries.

The Avengers star suffered numerous broken bones, including a pierced liver, a broken eye socket, and a collapsed lung.

Bodycam footage from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies that was released after a public records request by News 4 KRNV shows the effort by the emergency response team that saved Renner’s life.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Renner used the snowplow to tow his nephew’s truck out of the snow on a private road near his home in Reno when the accident occurred.

The snowcat slid downhill and crushed the actor, who was reported to be in critical condition but stable.

The medical emergency team of at least five can be seen attending to the actor in the bodycam footage. His nephew also explained how the accident occurred to one of the response team members.

Renner’s blood is visible in the scene as his nephew explained how the actor attempted to get back in the snowplow to gain control.

Jeremy Renner explains attempting to save his nephew’s life in the first interview since the accident

Earlier this month, Renner spoke with Diane Sawyer in his first exclusive interview following the New Year’s Day accident.

According to the Hollywood star, he towed his nephew’s vehicle out of the snow using the snow plow when it began to slide on the ice.

Out of concern for his nephew Alex Fries’ safety, Renner stuck his foot out of the plow to look back at him and fell out.

The Hawkeye star forgot to put the snowcat on break, and he was pulled under the moving plow, which weighed about 17,000 pounds.

“You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it, you know what I mean,” Renner recounted, continuing: “It’s like driving a car with one foot out of the car.”

Renner said the accident was his “mistake,” and he paid the consequences.

However, he said he doesn’t regret his actions because “it was going right at my nephew,” he said.

Jeremy Renner visits hospital staff who helped save his life

Renner put the spotlight on the medical staff and hospital that helped save his life after the accident in a series of Instagram Stories.

Captured by Entertainment Tonight, Renner posed with 12 staff members in the first snap. The actor credited them as the “amazing” people who kept him alive. He shared other photos with a doctor from the hospital.

Renner shared a third photo with more staff from the medical center outside the building to highlight the name of the hospital, which is the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.