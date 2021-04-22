Master of None: What is the Season 3 release date on Netflix?

Master of None is coming back for a third season! Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix dropped a big surprise today. They shared that the original series Master of None will be getting a third season, expected to premiere in May 2021.

Master of None is created by Parks and Recreation’s Aziz Ansari, who also stars in the show as the main character Dev Shah. The series debuted in 2015, and the second season quickly followed, premiering in 2017.

Fans of the show weren’t sure if they’d get a third season. Back in 217, Ansari shared to Vulture, “I don’t know if we’re going to do a season three. I wouldn’t be surprised if I needed a long break before I could come back to it.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, fan’s wishes have been answered as the show is officially coming back, sooner than anticipated.

When is Master of None Season 3 premiering?

Sadly, Master of None has yet to get an official release date set. As of now, it has been scheduled to be released sometime in May. This is not uncommon as Netflix regularly announces upcoming releases at the end of each month.

When Netflix’s new releases don’t have an official date set, the show’s premiere month is announced and the date is added later on.

In April, the Netflix Original Film The Disciple was not initially announced with a premiere date, and currently, it is scheduled to come out on the streaming platform on April 30.

Applying that logic, it is safe to guess that Master of None will be premiering in late May 2021. However, this is not in stone; Netflix may surprise everybody and release it sooner.

What can we expect from Master of None Season 3?

In March we listed Master of None Season 2 as one of the best shows to watch on Netflix.

It began with Dev Shah fresh out of his break-up with his long-time girlfriend, Rachel. Throughout the season, he dates around, meeting up with a variety of women that he matched with on a dating website — this includes a brief cameo for the famed comedian Aparna Nancherla.

While those dates all fail, Dev connects with one of his Italian friends, Franchesca, who ends up visiting him in the Big Apple. The two have a fiery chemistry, but it holds a backseat to her impending marriage.

The season ends ominously with Franchesca not responding to her fiancé after he questions her about if she’s ready to leave New York. The screen cuts to black, and she wakes up in bed, next to Dev.

While fans have many questions about what the future holds for Dev and his poor track record of relationships, TV Insider shared that the upcoming season will focus on Lena Waithe’s character Denise.

They wrote, “The third season is titled Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, which is supposedly set to follow Waithe’s character Denise. All of the episodes have reportedly been co-written by Ansari and Waithe, with Ansari directing.”

Master of None is currently streaming on Netflix.