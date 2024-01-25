Mark Consuelos made Kelly Ripa angry then called her a ‘chihuahua’ on Live

The first few minutes of Live with Kelly and Mark took an uncomfortable turn as viewers got a glimpse into Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ marriage.

The show started with the couple walking out together and dancing to the music like always. Their energies didn’t match each other; maybe that was a clue about what was coming.

Kelly was hyper, dancing a little more, giving an extra shimmy, and as she sat down, she drummed her hands on the table.

However, Mark sat down and sighed as the “Previously Recorded” signage flashed on the screen. Another clue for fans that maybe this was taped after an already draining live episode.

Mark took the lead and introduced a list of phrases you can use with others instead of pretending to agree with someone.

After just a sentence or two of small talk, Mark went in heavily on Kelly as he read off a list of phrases he nicknamed: “Do you want to be right or do you want to be happy?”

Kelly warned Mark she was getting irritated, and he kept going anyway

Kelly excitedly exclaimed, “I need this!” Then things took a dark turn.

Mark spoke authoritatively and started reading, “I understand your viewpoint, but I see it another way.”

Kelly bristled at that line and said, “I’m not going to lie. This irritates me.” Her body language changed, and she started tapping her foot.

Kelly had an irritated scowl on her face, and Mark just laughed at her irritation.

Kelly did not like what she called a “non-apology” list of phrases as Mark kept reading.

He took a moment to comment on her legs, which were “going nuts under the table,” as he put it. Then he told Kelly, “You are like a little chihuahua.” And he repeated it.

All Kelly could do was put an irritated smile on her face. Her eyes did not lie – she didn’t like how this was going.

Kelly and Mark butt heads with each other on the show often

This month alone, Kelly and Mark have been going head-to-head a lot.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Kelly lost a football bet with Mark and had to pay up live on the show.

She had to eat a Cuban sandwich after her team, the Philadephia Eagles, lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The segment where Kelly eats the sandwich is posted on Mark’s Instagram.

Then, earlier this week, Mark showed off his favorite new gift, a pipe. He became a new person with the gestures and authoritative way he started pointing the pipe at Kelly.

Kelly was having none of it and threatened to come at him with a machete if he kept pointing the pipe at her.

They seem to be getting on each other’s nerves more often than they used to, which could mean bad things for their marriage.

They work so closely together each weekday on Live that they may need a break from each other.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.

