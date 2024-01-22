Kelly Ripa threatens to point a machete at Mark Consuelos

Live with Kelly and Mark is a different show now that Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, is co-host.

Mark wasn’t sure at first that he wanted to co-host with Kelly, afraid it would hurt their marriage, but now he seems to have made a significant impression on the show.

Lately, the morning host chit-chat session is filled with sports, cigars, and pipes because of Mark and his total manliness on the show.

Even the travel trivia segment on the show is now called Stump Mark and is popular every day.

Today, Kelly was getting irritated with her husband, Mark, and all this chatter about his newfound love of pipes.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mark is embracing his empty-nester status along with his age and is trying something new, but it isn’t enjoyable to Kelly.

Mark starts pointing his new gift at Kelly, but she’s not having it

Since the couple spent the weekend in Michigan, the host chat was full of their weekend activities, which included Mark and football with the Glazer family.

Linda Glazer, the owner of Mark’s favorite team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hosted Mark yesterday for the playoff game in Detroit against the Detroit Lions and sent him a gift that he loved and Kelly, not so much.

Linda Glazer sent him a gift with things he talked about from childhood the previous week. Big League gum was among the offerings. Mark mentioned he bought a clay pipe and smoked leaves from his backyard as a child.

Mark loved playing with the pipe and morphing into some new persona. He mentioned during the show that he wanted to point with the pipe and tell Kelly to do things for him.

Kelly did not like this authoritative stance he was taking one bit. Kelly asked him what things he wanted her to do, and he mentioned, “Change the channel,” as he gestured widely with the pipe.

Kelly clarified that while he looked very academic, she wasn’t letting that happen. “If you point at me with that pipe, I’m going to point at you with a machete.”

Kelly can hold her own against Mark. Anytime he teases her too much, she threatens to retaliate against him, tit for tat.

Kelly and Mark have spent a lot of time in Michigan lately

The host chat was full of what the couple did in Michigan. With Lola over in London and their other son, Michael, working with Bravo in New Jersey, they visit Joaquin in Michigan many weekends.

Joaquin is a wrestler at the University of Michigan, and Kelly has even mentioned wanting to go to school there once Joaquin is finished.

Mark and Kelly were just photographed at a wrestling meet over the weekend.

A move to Ann Arbor, Michigan, could be their future since they talk about it so much and seem to love it.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.