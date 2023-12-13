Mark Consuelos declares he and Kelly Ripa are ‘not sociopaths’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have great banter back and forth during the host chat on their show Live with Kelly and Mark.

Recently, during a wardrobe malfunction that Kelly had, Mark jumped in and tried to help as best he could.

During a story of their weekend trip to North Carolina, where Mark’s sister got married, Kelly’s mic started to cut off.

The crew tried to get their attention via cue cards, and then Mark tried to turn on Kelly’s mic.

When that didn’t happen, even after some hands-on work by Mark, Kelly had to make do with a clip-on microphone.

Today, Mark asked Kelly a question that a long-time married couple should know. He asked her, “Do you shower the normal way or the other way?”

Mark and Kelly are both marked safe from being sociopaths in a silly debate

In a TikTok video that went viral, that is the question that was asked.

@alittlebitlovey now I need to know, what is the normal way to shower?!? 🚿 ♬ original sound – Lovey Lee

Kelly needed Mark to clarify the question better, to learn that the usual way is facing away from the water and the other way is facing the water when you shower.

Kelly called that a “foul question” because they have a rainmaker shower head where the water flows from the top of the shower.

After a bit of back and forth, Kelly said she faces away from the head in a standard shower. The couple did a high-five, and Mark declared, “That means we are not sociopaths.”

Kelly said she already knew she wasn’t one because of a test she took and “failed.” She clarified that in that test, failure means you are not a sociopath and that, in this instance, “failure is a good thing.”

Mark is not happy with this aspect of Live

Mark got upset with Kelly and Michael Gelman the other day on Live. He was not happy with the idea of wearing Christmas sweaters on the show.

“We don’t have to wear any holiday sweaters, do we?” Mark asked Kelly and Michael on the show.

Michael replied, “Oh yes, every segment.” Kelly mentioned she forgot he was “the new guy.”

Now, fans know that Kelly and Mark love Christmas and give many gifts. This gift for Andy Cohen and his children was one example of that love. The couple sent Andy’s crew a wonderful “yummy” gingerbread house.

But Mark may need a nudge to get into the Christmas spirit enough to wear a sweater.

A recent segment featured do-it-yourself holiday sweaters, and Mark was impressed with them.

Mark could be heard saying they were “cute’ and “very sweet” during the presentation.

Fans can hope that Mark will join Kelly shortly wearing some holiday duds.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.