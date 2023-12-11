Mark Consuelos offers hands-on help to Kelly Ripa on Live

Just the other day, on Live with Kelly and Mark. Mark Consuelos was in the hot seat with his wife, Kelly Ripa after he insulted the tree at their home.

While at home sick, Kelly took the time to have it decorated and set up for the holiday season.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Mark and Kelly were ooohing and ahhing over the decoration on the Live with Kelly and Mark set when the talk turned to their tree at home.

Mark called their tree “Curvy.”

Kelly said, “She’s curvy,” but quickly changed her mind.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“She doesn’t want you pointing that out,” Kelly finished. Then she decidedly said, “She doesn’t want you shaming her size.”

Mark had to walk back the perceived insult and clarify that he wasn’t shaming the tree.

Kelly needed a little extra help from Mark today

The host chat got hectic today when Kelly was interrupted in the middle of a story about Mark’s sister getting married in North Carolina.

Kelly read from off-screen and said, “Turn on Kelly’s mic.” Mark looked around, confused, as Kelly elaborated, “Mark, turn on Kelly’s mic.”

He reached behind her back to try to adjust the malfunctioning microphone. “Let me turn it on, “Mark said. But he was having difficulties and called a stagehand to help. “Scott, wanna help?”

While Mark was fumbling around Kelly’s back, someone off-stage pushed a clip-on microphone towards Kelly.

As Kelly said, “You guys can’t hear me? I’ll yell,” as they were all still scrambling to fix the broken microphone.

Once it got turned on, it was still malfunctioning, and Kelly resorted to speaking into a clip-on mic she clips on her collar.

Thankfully, the rest of the segment went smoothly.

Kelly and Mark celebrate being empty nesters.

After twenty-seven years of marriage and three children, Kelly and Mark are happy to be empty nesting it this Christmas.

Kelly sent the message, “Happy Holidays 2023 Love The Empty Nesters.”

Kelly spent time in October in London with her daughter Lola, helping her settle there. Kelly had to help her find the perfect flat to live in.

Another son, Joaquin, is attending the University of Michigan in Michigan. Kelly has been excited about this college. She recently told Chelsea Handler that she would like to attend the same one once she retires from Live.

The couple’s oldest son, Michael, is working on The Real Housewives of New Jersey set. Family friend and Bravo executive Andy Cohen revealed the news about RHONJ and that Michael was working on Summer House and Winter House.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.