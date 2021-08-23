Marisa Ramirez fires up Blue Bloods fans with pic for Donnie Wahlberg’s birthday

Donnie Wahlberg and Maria Ramriez in Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Donnie Wahlberg celebrated his birthday, like many people, at work. Which, in his case, was filming Blue Bloods Season 12.

Co-star Marisa Ramirez shared a great image with Wahlberg on his 52nd birthday this past week, which sparked a new fan debate on whether Danny and Baez might end up a couple this season.

Wahlberg’s birthday and the Danny/Baez rumors

When Maria Baez (Ramirez) first began as Danny Reagan’s partner in Season 3 of Blue Bloods, there was no question of any romance. At the time, Danny was happily married to his wife Linda (Amy Carlson) with no tension in the marriage.

That changed when Linda was shockingly killed in a helicopter crash just before Season 8 premiered. Afterward, Danny was naturally in mourning for his wife and only recently open to dating other women.

Danny did show sparks with supposed psychic Maggie (Callie Thorne), with Baez pushing him on. While Baez is happy dating other men, fans can’t help but think their partnership might become something more.

After all, Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) went from years of being partners to becoming engaged virtually overnight. The idea that Danny and Baez’s romance can happen isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Fueling this was Ramirez sharing photos this week helping Wahlberg celebrate his 52nd birthday on August 17. Shown on set masked, Ramirez added, “Happy Birthday to my partner in fighting crime @donniewahlberg Grateful everyday for you and your light! Sorry we are working, but at least we are laughing!!! Love you, my friend!!”

The fans’ replies made it clear they hoped this meant a romance between the characters was coming.

Wahlberg shared his own video of his late mother, Alma, who passed away at age 78 in April, making this his first birthday without her.

The video (its exact date unknown) has Alma speaking warmly of her love for her son to wish him a “Happy Birthday.”

52 trips around the sun, with no rocket ship, and the ride gets sweeter.



If I’ve learned anything in this life, it’s to start each day saying #ThankYou.



Not a single moment is promised to me, but each one is appreciated.



Today’s no different, I am #thankful.#Love each other. pic.twitter.com/4LonpjO6No — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) August 17, 2021

While the pics of Wahlberg and Ramirez show the great bond of partners, fans are hopeful this is a hint that, despite what producers say, Danny and Baez might be the next Blue Bloods romance.

Baker for Commish?

Another fun Blue Bloods behind-the-scenes picture came from Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker on the show.

Fans were intrigued when Hawk shared a selfie from the set wearing the unique 1PP jacket that Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) wears in the rare times his Police Commissioner leaves the office.

Hawk began by joking, “Baker for PC!” She then followed it up by simply noting that “it was cold on set and Tom is the epitome of a gentleman.”

Not much has been revealed about the plotlines for Season 12 of Blue Bloods, but this pic indicates Baker may join Frank being out of the office for a change of pace and get more spotlight than usual.

While fans hope for a Danny/Baez romance to finally happen, seeing Baker hitting the streets can also spark Season 12 of Blue Bloods when it premieres this fall.

Blue Bloods Season 12 premieres Friday, October 1 at 10/9c on CBS.