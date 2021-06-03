Lucifer Season 6 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Lucifer, Maczikeen, Amenadiel, and Eve. Pic credit: Netflix

The second half of Lucifer Season 5 dropped on in May 2021 and ended with a major cliffhanger.

Lucifer started out the series as the Devil, leaving Hell behind to live on Earth among the humans. As time went on, he ended up falling in love and helped a local police detective solve crimes.

Through the series, Lucifer has grown and changed and at the end of the fifth season, he underwent his greatest transformation yet.

With Lucifer preparing to take on a new role, showrunner Joe Henderson hinted the sixth and final season will be the “wildest” yet.

Here is everything we know so far about Lucifer Season 6.

Is there going to be a Season 6 of Lucifer?

Originally, Netflix claimed that Lucifer Season 5 would be the last season, but they changed their mind once they convinced star, Tom Ellis, to return for one more go.

Netflix renewed Lucifer for a sixth season in June 2020, which meant that the Netflix series could feature a cliffhanger in Season 5 and not alienate fans by not finishing the story.

Netflix announced this would be the “final, FINAL” season of the series and would follow the upcoming Season 5.

In September 2020, Netflix revealed the last season would only have 10 episodes, which matched the total from Season 4, but was less than the 16 from Season 5.

That makes the total number of episodes for Lucifer will end at 93.

Release date latest: When does Lucifer Season 6 come out?

The first half of Lucifer Season 5 hit in August 2020 and the second half hit in May 2021. Season 4 arrived in May 2019 on Netflix.

Those were the only Netflix seasons, as the show aired its first three seasons on Fox.

With Season 5 arriving in May 2021, expect the last season to arrive around the end of 2021. It is possible Netflix will reveal the release date or a first look at DC FanDome 2021.

The sixth season has already been shot, so all that Netflix needs to do is to pick a perfect release date. Could it arrive in October, just in time for Halloween? We will update this article when Netflix announces the official release date.

Lucifer Season 6 cast updates

Tom Ellis will be back for Season 6 as the lead, Lucifer Morningstar.

Joining him to round out the Lucifer Season 6 main cast will be Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, D. B. Woodside as Lucifer’s older brother, the angel Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as the demon Mazikeen, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, and Scarlett Estevez as Chloe and Dan’s daughter Beatrice “Trixie” Espinoza.

The only major cast member from Lucifer Season 5 that won’t return is Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza. His character died in the fifth season.

There will also be two new cast members in Lucifer Season 6. Merrin Dungey plays Sonya, part of Amenadiel’s new story. Brianna Hildebrand plays an angel named Rory, hoping to follow in Lucifer’s old footsteps.

Lucifer Season 6 spoilers

The end of Lucifer Season 5 had a major twist as Lucifer Morningstar beat Michael and became the new God.

In the finale for Season 5, Lucifer went to Heaven to retrieve the soul of Chloe and ended up seemingly destroyed. However, Chloe used Lilith’s ring to help fight Michael and return Lucifer.

That is when the impossible happened.

Lucifer was no longer the Devil. All the angels, including Michael, knelt before him. Lucifer was the new God and will prepare to rule over the celestials in his new role.

Lucifer wanted to become God, but he realized by the end that it wasn’t to keep his brothers or Michael from taking control. It was because he had actually started caring about humanity in his five years living on Earth.

This means that the sixth season of Lucifer will feature him in his new role as the celestial leader. The season will also deal with Lucifer’s romance with Chloe and how his new position affects that.

Dan also died, which was an enormous shock in Season 5. One of the last things he did before his death was to help Amenadiel get into the Police Academy, which will probably play a big role in the new season.

Lucifer could end up trying to save Dan’s soul and with someone new trying to take over the Devil role, that could cause some problems.

The major story will clearly be how Heaven reacts to Lucifer bring the new God. There are surely some who don’t approve and the next big bad could be someone who wants to overthrow him or bring him down.

Netflix has yet to announce when Lucifer Season 6 will premiere.