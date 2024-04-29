LIVE’s Kelly Ripa worries about Mark Consuelos in Italy: ‘Are you safe?’

Live with Kelly and Mark saw Kelly Ripa return with another co-host this week because Mark Consuelos was in Italy.

Steve Patterson was back in the co-hosting seat next to Kelly for the first time since COVID-19 shut down filming in person for so long.

Kelly, who was nervous that Steve would jinx things again and cause another calamity, shared with him that she was nervous about her missing husband, Mark.

Mark and Kelly are part owners of a soccer team in Italy, the Campobasso FC, and Mark goes in person to watch them any chance he can, even if it means missing work.

Since the over 100-year-old soccer team was close to clinching the top spot at the end of the season, something they’ve never done, Mark insisted on being there last weekend.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mark shared on his Instagram that they have been promoted and won the championship after their 2-0 win against Chieti.

Mark’s team won over the weekend. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Kelly was scared for Mark’s safety in Italy

Kelly stayed in touch with Mark throughout the weekend and shared several photos on her Instagram stories, including one of her Facetimeing Mark while he was in Italy.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her and Mark Consuelos over Facetime. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark also shared some photos of the team and fans celebrating the win on his Instagram stories. The whole town seemed to be out celebrating the team’s victory.

Mark dived right in the middle of the partying, and Kelly was getting nervous about it when she shared it on LIVE.

Mark shared some photos of the celebration going on in Italy. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Kelly shared with Steve during the host chat on LIVE that Mark sent her some “Crazy videos” of the celebrations, prompting her to ask about his safety. She told Steve, “I was texting back. ‘Are you safe?'”

Kelly assured everyone that Mark would give all the details during the next host chat when he’s back. He will undoubtedly have many stories and photos to share of the weekend.

Kelly Ripa glammed up for the Time100 event

Kelly and Mark were able to dress up and spend time at the Time100 Gala last week. In one post on her Instagram, Kelly called Mark the best red carpet plus one because he took great photos of her during the night.

Anderson Cooper told Time, “Kelly is impossibly self-deprecating and would never admit it, but she is one of the greatest broadcasters in television history, and she continues to reach new heights.”

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.