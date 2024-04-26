Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ glamorous night out leaves fans asking about Mark’s injury

Live with Kelly and Mark’s Kelly Ripa was selected for the Time 100 Most Influential list for 2024.

Time Magazine publishes this yearly list, putting together “some of the most influential people in the world.”

She excitedly shared photos of herself and Mark Consuelos; all glammed up and ready to attend the gala in New York.

Kelly has been on a good run lately. Her show ratings have been high since Mark took over as co-host, and she was named a Disney Legend. This new accolade adds to her outstanding accomplishments.

The gala came shortly after Kelly and Mark returned from a trip to Africa for a wedding where Mark hurt his bicep, the couple explained earlier in the week, and fans have been eager for an update.

In a post captioned “Mom and Dad steppin’ out at #time100,” Kelly shared a before-shot of them in their apartment but no information about Mark, who was slated to have an MRI on his arm.

Fans were quick to ask how Mark was doing with his injury

Everyone thought Kelly and Mark were on fire with their outfits and glam for the Time 100 Gala, but fans wanted to hear more about Mark’s arm.

During the host chat, he had shared on the show that he hurt his bicep twice, once during their vacation in Palm Springs and then lifting luggage on their trip to Africa. Mark was supposed to get an MRI on doctor’s orders to see how bad the injury was.

Since the show was recorded the rest of the week, fans could not hear how Mark’s arm MRI went.

A fan asked Kelly, “How is Mark’s arm?” Another shared that they wanted to know, but it wasn’t mentioned during the show.

Another fan enlightened everyone that “Today’s episode was prerecorded.”

One fan noted it would be Monday or Tuesday before everyone would be updated about Mark, saying, “Thursdays and Fridays are prerecorded. Need to wait till Monday or if they post here.”

Fans ask about Mark’s arm on Instagram. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly’s dogs are a big part of Live with Kelly and Mark

Everyone knows that Kelly and Mark have two dogs, Chewie and Luna. She posted an after photo of her glam night with Time 100, saying that her dogs were not impressed.

Kelly Ripa shares a photo of when she got home with the dogs decidedly unimpressed. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Maybe the dogs just wanted Mark and Kelly to have a quiet evening, petting them and offering them treats instead of out at a party.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.