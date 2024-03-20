Kelly Ripa to be named a ‘Legend’ with this new honor

During their funny host chat, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared some exciting news for Kelly on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

After gushing over Kelly with many compliments because his snoring kept her awake all night, Mark revealed that Kelly has an unprecedented honor coming her way later in the summer.

Kelly Ripa is no stranger to award nominations from the Emmys and People Choice Awards.

In 2015, she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she won her sixth Daytime Emmy in 2019.

Kelly has been chosen for an exceptional award by the Walt Disney Company, making her a “Legend.”

Disney has shared on Instagram that they have named Kelly Ripa a Disney Legend and will receive the award during a ceremony on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Fans cannot wait to congratulate Kelly Ripa on this honor

Disney captioned their post on Instagram, “Congratulations to Kelly Ripa, who will be honored as a Disney Legend on Sunday, August 11 at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.”

The Disney Legends Award was introduced in 1987 at a private ceremony honoring Fred MacMurray, a long-time Disney star.

This year, Ryan Seacrest is hosting the honors that will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Kelly’s show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, airs on ABC, which was merged with Disney in 1996, making Kelly a beloved Disney employee. She’s worked for the company for decades and likened her long time at one job to her father’s work ethic. He worked for the New Jersey Transit Company for 30 years.

Kelly shared about her father and herself, “We settle down into a company and just die there!”

Her fans had to post on Instagram and share their congratulations.

One fan shared, “How exciting. Congratulations.” Another said, “Yes, she is a legend in so many ways!!! Love her.”

A third posted, “Congratulations.”

Kelly Ripa fans congratulate her on Instagram. Pic credit: @disney/Instagram

Kelly Ripa is chosen among some absolute living legends for this award

Kelly Ripa shared photos of the other Disney Legends recipients.

She commented on LIVE to Mark that everyone else is so legendary and such heavyweights that she is there just for the “comic relief” for the night.

Angela Bassett, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, and John Williams are all receiving the Disney Legend Award alongside Kelly.

Kelly Ripa shared the list of the other Disney Legends. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Since this is such a massive honor for Kelly, maybe the show will be filmed in California, and everyone can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse as they did for the Academy Awards.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.