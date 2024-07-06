LIVE with Kelly and Mark fans call out a ‘grumpy’ Mark Consuelos

LIVE with Kelly and Mark was back this week with some new episodes, and fans noticed something off about one of the hosts.

After returning from hiatus, Mark Consuelos was a hot topic with a short buzz cut that fans did not like.

Kelly and Mark are paying more attention to their fans on social media lately, which could be one reason Mark seemed to be having a bad day during a food segment on the show.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly responded to critics, saying she had work done on her lips and gave everyone a tutorial on her makeup routine.

During an outdoor food segment that aired later in the week, fans noticed something about Mark and were unafraid to share their feelings.

Since Chef Shereen Pavlides’s outdoor food segment was scheduled for later in the week, it would have been filmed later in the day in New York City.

Fans called out Mark for being ‘grumpy’ during this segment

Kelly and Mark were undoubtedly tired after two weeks of travel, including Mark filming a pilot for an unknown show in Atlanta.

He had to cut his hair so short because he was picking up extra work on vacation. He and Kelly shared that was why they were in Atlanta for a few days before heading to Europe.

During the segment featuring several ways to cook hotdogs, Mark may have been smiling in some shots, but his face revealed that he wasn’t feeling his best.

Fans shared how they felt about Mark during that outdoor segment in the summer heat.

One fan said, “Mark’s grumpy.” Another agreed and said, ‘Not his usual cheerful self.”

Fans called out Mark Consuelos during a recent LIVE with Kelly and Mark episode. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

There could be many factors causing Mark to be upset or just tired, such as jetlag, the heat, a fan upset over his hair, or maybe he doesn’t like hot dogs.

The entire clip can be seen on LIVE with Kelly and Mark’s YouTube page.

Kelly and Mark had a house full for Independence Day

Mark could be a bit off during the filming because he did not get enough sleep since the now empty-nesters had a house full of people ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Kelly posted a photo of her mudroom or entryway, full of her kids’ shoes, with a song that played during the reel, The Boys Are Back In Town, as a hint.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo on Instagram showing that her nest is not empty this week. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

While Lola is in London, Kelly and Mark’s sons, Michael and Joaquin, are closer and must have come home to celebrate Independence Day.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.