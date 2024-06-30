Live with Kelly and Mark fans do not like this new look on Mark Consuelos

It’s summer, and even Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos want to change things with their looks during this slower time.

Kelly Ripa often shares on Live with Kelly and Mark that she’d love to go completely grey instead of constantly coloring in her roots.

She seems unable to embrace a full head of grey hair because she feels it is too translucent.

Page Six has quoted Kelly saying of her hair, “It’s almost like, translucent. It’s almost translucent in its quality, which I think is weird. It’s almost like colorless hair.”

During a recent hiatus from LIVE, Monsters and Critics reported that Kelly shared she was happy to be back from the “wilderness” and back into her hair stylist’s chair for another touchup for her hair.

Now, Mark is in the hot seat with fans over his looks, this time after Kelly announced on the show that she’d like him to grow his hair out over the summer.

LIVE fans do not like Mark’s new summer look

Rather than take Kelly’s suggestion to grow out his hair, Mark debuted a new short haircut on his Instagram reel.

Mark Consuelos shared a selfie with his new haircut. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Fans did not like it at all. One shared, “Sorry Mark but that haircut does not look good to you.”

Another said, “What happened to Marc’s [sic] beautiful hair?” Another fan threw in some advice with their honest view, “Have fun be safe. I don’t like your hair cut.”

Fans commented on a Kelly Ripa post that they do not like Mark Consuelos’s new hair. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Thankfully, hair grows quickly, and Mark”s hair will undoubtedly return to normal soon.

Kelly reveals why Mark cut his hair instead of leaving it longer

Mark recently voiced a character named Otto in a public service announcement showcasing the need for owners to protect their pets during fireworks, such as Independence Day.

While that and the Disney series Primos are voice roles for him, he had to cut his hair for another role.

One fan was hopeful in their comments about Mark’s hair, “Summer cut!! He can pull it off!!”

Kelly took the time to respond that Mark had to cut his hair for work, “It’s for a role.”

Kelly Ripa replied to fans about Mark Consuelos’ hair. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

It is unclear which role Mark had to shave his head for, but a Pine Valley show is coming, and an All My Children reboot is coming, according to Soaps She Knows.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.