Lingo Season 2 premiere date revealed with RuPaul as host and new twist

Lingo Season 2 is on the way, giving fans of the game show more word-guessing fun!

The longtime game show was among several revived game shows in recent years as CBS competes with other networks.

ABC brought back The $100,000 Pyramid, hosted by Michael Strahan, and Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks.

In 2023, CBS revived Lingo for its first season on the network after a decade off television.

Reality TV star and host RuPaul Charles followed in the footsteps of previous hosts, including Chuck Woolery and Bill Engvall, for the game show, which featured contestants guessing letters to solve words.

Here are the latest details on the Lingo Season 2 premiere date, host, and the game’s new twist.

According to an Instagram post from CBS and Lingo, the Season 2 premiere will arrive on Friday, May 24.

“It’s time to get your thinking caps ready, the ORIGINAL word game is back for more words, more wins, and more fun. That’s right, #LINGO is back. 🟩🟨 premiering MAY 24th on @cbstv !” CBS and Lingo shared in their caption.

That particular post was merely a tease, though, as more details arrived about Season 2.

According to Variety, the premiere will feature back-to-back episodes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time. The rest of Lingo Season 2’s episodes will air on Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch the episodes live and on-demand, and Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch new episodes on-demand the day after they aired.

RuPaul Charles will return as host of the popular game show after hosting Season 1. RuPaul is also an executive producer via RuCo, Inc., along with Objective Media Group’s Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce. Triple Brew Media’s Ed de Burgh and Paul Wright will also serve as executive producers.

Lingo Season 2 features a new twist

The popular game show Lingo features puzzle rounds with two teams competing against one another. Through these rounds, contestants guess letters to reveal words.

The team with the most money in their bank advances to the Lingo Showdown to play for their jackpot. To get to the Showdown, teams have a Lingo Battle.

In addition, there is also the Super Lingo round of the game, shown below.

The words in this round are typically much longer and more difficult to guess, but there are Lucky Balls worth more money for the team’s bank account.

According to Variety’s report, Season 2 will introduce a new twist for Lingo. The winner of each Lingo episode will move on to the next episode, where they can potentially win even more money.

Lingo joins popular game shows on CBS Let’s Make a Deal and The Price Is Right.

Lingo first appeared in syndication in the United States in 1987 with hosts Michael Reagan and Ralph Andrews. Chuck Woolery hosted a revived edition of the game show on the Game Show Network in 2002, which was followed by a 2011 revival on GSN hosted by comedian Bill Engvall.

Lingo Season 2 premieres Friday, May 24 at 8/7c on CBS.