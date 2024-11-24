Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady shuts down contestant’s ‘awkward’ request: ‘You better put that back’

Wayne Brady is used to having fun with random moments while hosting Let’s Make a Deal.

He’s participated in many random and awkward situations on the popular and often hilarious show Whose Line Is It Anyways?

However, even Let’s Make a Deal contestants sometimes go too far for Wayne to accept their requests.

On the game show, contestants show up dressed in creative costumes and sometimes have interesting or heartfelt stories to share with Wayne and viewers.

The 52-year-old game show host recently called a contestant to play for prizes on stage dressed as a giant pickle.

However, the man’s random request surprised Wayne, and he quickly shut him down.

Pickle contestant had an ‘awkward’ request on Let’s Make a Deal

Kevin, the man dressed as a giant pickle, told host Wayne Brady he had a question: Would he have a pickle with him on stage?

He then produced a jar of pickles, which he retrieved from inside his costume and held up. Individuals from the audience gasped, laughed, and reacted with other noises.

“Oh, a pickle fresh out of a guy’s pocket. Well, I’m gonna have to say, Hell no,” Wayne said as the audience laughed.

“Mmm, this bottle is warm,” Wayne said as he held it up, shaking his head.

“I appreciate you. It’s the thought that counts,” the host told Kevin, adding, “You better put that back.”

Wayne chuckled about it after Kevin put the jar of pickles on the floor nearby. He asked if he could have a hug since Wayne didn’t take the pickle.

The host obliged that request as the two hugged on stage, and audience members appreciated the moment.

LMAD fans reacted to ‘awkward’ game show moment

Fans of Let’s Make a Deal shared their thoughts about the giant pickle, randomly asking the host to participate in eating a pickle with him on stage during the show.

A commenter wrote, “now I know I gotta bring something to get a hug” from Wayne.

“Awkward moment,” a commenter posted, with another commenting, “Yes awkward I would not have eaten a pickle either.”

“Pocket pickle,” one person commented, and another called it “Slightly cweepy.”

Fans of Let’s Make a Deal share their thoughts. Pic credit: @letsmakeadealcbs/Instagram

In addition to getting a hug from Wayne, Kevin won $100 by participating in a game with another contestant on stage.

While Wayne didn’t accept Kevin’s pickle request, it gave a light bulb idea to announcer Jonathan Mangum.

“I’m gonna come up with a t-shirt that says, ‘If you didn’t take the pickle, can we hug,'” Mangum told Wayne and the audience.

After chuckling about it, Wayne said he’d bring that up “at the next HR meeting” for Let’s Make a Deal.