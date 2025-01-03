Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady hands off prize reveal to co-star after ‘performance issue’ joke

Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady is typically capable of handling his duties in guiding the game show and keeping everything on track.

However, sometimes, he needs some assistance from his co-stars when performing his job.

Wayne has hosted the rebooted LMAD since 2009 and even nabbed multiple Emmys for his work on the show.

Among them was his Outstanding Game Show Host win in 2018, showing his impressive skills.

However, the show involves a team that makes things work, including announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne, and musician Cat Gray.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a recent episode, Jonathan made the save during a game after a savage dis joke towards Wayne.

Wayne was speechless after his LMAD co-star’s jab

In a New Year-themed game on Let’s Make a Deal, Wayne presented two contestants with three numbered champagne bottles on stage.

Each contestant got to pick a bottle. It could have red confetti inside, meaning the player won nothing. However, green confetti could shoot out, meaning the contestant won $5,000.

During the January 2 episode, a contestant dressed as a pirate, Nadeem, chose bottle two. He could have traded it for what was behind the curtain, but he stuck with the bottle.

Behind the curtain was an outdoor sporting goods package. Unfortunately, when Jonathan popped Nadeem’s champagne bottle, it had red confetti, so he lost.

That left one contestant, Shawntranice, who chose bottle three. She could trade that for what was in the giant gift box. Wayne asked who she came to the show with, and she told him her man and three friends.

“What do your friends say?” Wayne asked.

“They want the money,” she replied, with Wayne laughing over it.

“Give me my money,” he joked, referring to a viral social media trend.

“We poppin’ bottles up in here!” the contestant eventually told him, passing on the gift bag.

She learned she passed up a Croatian cruise as the prize in that big bag.

Next up, Wayne took the champagne bottle she chose and tried to pop it open. However, he couldn’t get it to pop or any confetti to shoot out.

“It’s OK, Wayne, happens to the best of us,” Jonathan quickly joked, with audience members laughing and the contestant surprised by the remark.

Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady hands off a prize reveal to his co-star during a game. Pic credit: CBS

Wayne grinned and chuckled over the remark before he handed Jonathan the champagne bottle.

Soon after, Jonathan popped the cork. Green confetti shot out, with the contestant celebrating her $5,000 win.

Fans reacted to Jonathan’s remark to Wayne and the contestant’s win

On social media, fans of Let’s Make a Deal also celebrated the contestant’s $5,000 win. Others seemed amused by Jonathan’s joke.

“You ain’t right, Johnathan! LMAO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” a fan wrote in the YouTube comments.

Another told the host, “Oh yeah show her the money Wayne!”

Pic credit: @letsmakeadeal/YouTube

On the Instagram clip, fans commented with fire and crying laughing emojis.

Others commented, “Either way she was a winner,” and “Give me my money.”

Pic credit: @letsmakeadealcbs/Instagram

Jonathan is quick to adapt with his humor during TV. In addition to guest-starring on The Drew Carey Show, ER, and Just Shoot Me!, he starred in ABC’s improv comedy series Trust Us with Your Life.

He also hosted a live-streaming show on Twitch and YouTube called Ujokes, in which contestants competed to see who had the funniest joke.

Viewers have grown to love Jonathan’s ability to add hilarious jokes and improv on Let’s Make a Deal, such as his recent jab at Wayne.