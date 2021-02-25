Legends of Tomorrow sets May date for Season 6 premiere

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Pic credit: The CW

Fans of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow have a new date to put on their calendar.

As part of their premiere announcements, the CW has scheduled the time-traveling Arrrowverse series to have its sixth season premiere on May 6.

This will pair the series on Sunday nights as the lead-in to Arrowverse show Batwoman.

The network also announced the premiere dates for new series The Republic of Sarah and the cult Kung Fu show’s reboot.

Waveriding again

Unlike other shows, Legends of Tomorrow did not have its fifth season cut short due to the pandemic. The series had already completed all its episodes before the March 2020 shutdowns began.

As the show had already been scheduled to return at midseason, the delay in filming new episodes until October of 2020 was normal.

The season will pick up from the cliffhanger ending of leader Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) abducted by aliens. The team will recruit a conspiracy theorist (Chicago Fire’s Lisseth Chavez) to rescue her and stop an invasion.

Showrunner Phil Klemmer shared how the season will show the team tangling with aliens, many of whom have different personalities. Thus, much like the “Encores” of Season 4, the aliens will allow the gang to enjoy different genres.

We want each alien to provide a novel genre for each episode. We have one [where] we meet a new Legend who’s kind of an alien conspiracy theorist. Then, we have another episode that’s kind of ’50s burger wars — sort of like an American Graffiti shape…. We want the variety of aliens to provide the variety of genres that we can inhabit because that’s when I believe the show is at its best — when you’re like, ‘Oh I get it, they’re doing like a John Wu episode,’ or like, ‘Ooh, this is a Marie Antoinette [episode].’ Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue to do that. I want it to have that B-movie creature-feature element, as well.”

With Sara gone, the Legends will try to manage themselves…which, given their offbeat personalities, can cause their missions to be more chaotic than usual.

The season may be the next to last for Dominic Purcell (Heatwave), who stated he would be leaving when his contract comes up.

The series will now air on Sundays alongside new episodes of Batwoman. It will take the place of Charmed, which will begin airing on Fridays starting May 7.

The debut in a time period where shows are usually preparing their season finales showcases the CW adjusting to a summer TV schedule.

Other debuts

Kung Fu series Pic credit: The CW

Legends isn’t the only CW show getting a late start. The soap opera Dynasty will return for its fourth season on May 7. The crime drama In the Dark begins its third season on June 9.

Also, The CW will be debuting two new series. Kung Fu premieres on April 7, while The Republic of Sarah debuts on June 14.

The original Kung Fu starred David Carradine as a martial artist in the Old West. The new version features Olivia Liang as a young woman who returns to her San Francisco home to find it overwhelmed by the criminal Triad. She uses the martial arts skills she secretly learned in a monastery to save her family.

The Republic of Sarah was initially developed by ABC in 2019 before reworked for The CW. It focuses on a small town that becomes the center of a mining war when a rare mineral is discovered. To stop her home from being wiped out, a teacher (Stella Baker) ends up having the town named its own independent nation.

As of yet, The CW has not announced a date for the premiere of the sixth and final season of Supergirl.

This altered schedule is another indication of how the extended production shutdowns are turning the summer into a busier TV season than usual.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow sixth season premiere airs on the CW May 6.