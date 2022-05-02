Law & Order Thursdays preview: Benson and Stabler reunite for a crossover case

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) team up for a new case on a Law & Order crossover. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are about to see a big crossover this week.

While the mothership Law & Order focuses on a tricky murder, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime have Stabler and Benson teaming up again for a complex case.

That promises to spark the night up as the May sweeps lead to the season finales.

How did Law & Order Thursdays do in the ratings?

After a week off from fresh episodes, Law & Order Thursdays returned this past week with ratings showing some improvement.

The mothership Law & Order had an uptick to 4.05 million viewers with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had 4.74 million viewers with a 0.6 rating, while Law & Order: Organized Crime also saw a bump to 3.18 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

The mothership Law & Order focused on a controversial case involving a student shooting a teacher. Price tried to argue that the shooter’s father was responsible for his son’s crime for a dramatic conclusion.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had the main plot involving the return of Chief Garland (Demore Barnes), who needed the SVU team’s help solving an old case of his.

The secondary plot was Benson outraged that a detective (Ofreh) was using a database of rape victims to find suspects, which was a huge invasion of privacy.

Law & Order: Organized Crime had Stabler organizing an attempted theft of an illegal banker holding money stolen from Webb. But someone got to the vault first and framed Stabler for the theft, putting him in danger.

Also, Bell was upset her wife took a job working at Congressman Kilbride’s firm, while Jet was shaken after shooting a suspect but comforted by Malachi.

That promises some bigger drama this week which will have a crossover of shows.

What’s coming on Law & Order Thursdays this week?

The night begins with the mothership Law & Order as Severance has a complex prosecution for what should be an open and shut case of the murder of an executive.

“When the CFO of a Fortune 500 company is found strangled in her home, Bernard and Cosgrove work to connect multiple dead ends to find her killer. The prosecution is faced with an uphill battle as McCoy and Price butt heads over a choice that could cost them the case.”

It’s been announced the Season 21 finale will have Benson joining on a case, while this story appears dramatic in its own right.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit then begins the crossover as Did You Believe in Miracles has the squad tracking down a missing girl, which coincides with Stabler’s case.

“When a student’s school reports a girl missing, the squad must track down a trusted family friend for answers. Benson gets a Mother’s Day surprise.”

The crossover concludes on Law & Order: Organized Crime as Lost One reveals the kidnapping is connected to the Brotherhood, so the SVU team joins with the Organized Crime squad.

“When a 9-year-old girl is kidnapped in connection with the Brotherhood, Stabler and the task force must work together with Benson and the SVU to track down the culprits before it’s too late.”

The promos show a thrilling case of the two units joining forces, and Stabler and Benson working together again should be great.

That crossover promises a thrilling night as all three series begin the march to their season finales with a lot of drama to come.

Law & Order Thursdays begins with Law & Order Season 21 at 8/7c on NBC.