Is Law & Order Thursdays new this week? When do new episodes return?

Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) investigate a case on Law & Order Season 21. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are taking a brief break this week.

After several weeks of new episodes, the shows will be having a brief break before returning on April 28.

However, they promise some big turns when they do, including the return of a past SVU captain amid some challenging investigations.

Why is Law & Order taking a break?

After taking a few weeks off in March, Law & Order Thursdays returned on April 7. They then had new episodes this past week, so taking another week off so soon seems odd.

It may simply be scheduling issues as the shows prepare for the final weeks of the current seasons.

The ratings improved, aided by how ABC’s usual slate was in reruns this week. The mothership Law & Order saw 3.89 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit earned 4.59 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while Law & Order: Organized Crime saw an uptick to 3.12 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The mothership Law & Order had Dixon taking the lead on a case prosecuting a millionaire for drugging and abusing young men.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showed the team working with cops from other states on a serial rapist who’d been on the run for decades.

Law & Order: Organized Crime had Stabler continuing his undercover job with the Brotherhood, including a unique meeting with crime boss Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson).

So while the shows will be taking a break until next week, they will have some good excitement when they return.

What’s coming when Law & Order Thursdays return?

The shows return on April 28, beginning with Law & Order’s Legacy, which has a unique turn on a school shooting case.

“Bernard and Cosgrove are confronted with a plethora of suspects in the shooting of a headmaster at an elite private school. A teenager’s life hangs in the balance as Price and Maroun debate who’s more culpable – the shooter or the enabler.”

The idea of blaming the parent for their child’s actions is a daring one but could backfire on Price and allow the shooter to go free.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will bring back Demore Barnes as former Deputy Chief Christian Garland. The character resigned in the Season 23 premiere but now is returning to seek the SVU team’s aid in Tangled Strands of Justice.

“Garland asks Benson to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer. A victim in one of Carisi’s recent cases is arrested.”

It’s good to see Garland back and still fighting the good fight. Meanwhile, Carisi has to handle the problems when a victim becomes a perp which can jeopardize a case.

The night concludes with Law & Order: Organized Crime as Dead Presidents has Stabler’s promotion within the Brotherhood adding to his dangers.

“When millions are stolen from one of Webb’s employees, he enlists Stabler and Donnelly to retrieve the cash and punish the thief. The task force takes an opportunity to nail down both Webb and the Brotherhood, but run into a dangerous obstacle. Bell must face the toll her job is taking on her marriage.”

The promo promises some excitement of Stabler pulling a theft while dealing with the unpredictable Webb and Donnelly. Bell also likely faces issues keeping her wife from knowing she’s working for a corrupt congressman.

While the one-week break is annoying, Law & Order Thursdays will have a lot of drama to make up for when they return.

Law & Order Thursdays return on April 28, starting with Law & Order Season 21 at 8/7c on NBC.