Law & Order Thursdays preview: A big farewell closes out the year’s final episodes

Kelli Giddish leaves Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are closing out 2022 in a big way.

The mothership Law & Order has a case of a man claiming innocence and taking hostages to try and prove himself.

Law & Order: Organized Crime has the team taking on a pack of killers while defending another crook. They also have to handle possibly being shut down.

The big episode is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as Kelli Giddish bids farewell after 12 seasons as Amanda Rollins.

Not only is Rollins getting a big farewell, but it looks to be via a huge change in her relationship with Carisi.

That will make these fall finales a major event as fans see the final episodes of 2022 end in dramatic ways.

What happened last time on Law & Order Thursdays?

The last episodes of Law & Order Thursdays did have some interesting developments.

On the main Law & Order, the murder of a businessman turned out to be connected to his military service.

This had McCoy and Price briefly at odds before Price was able to win the case.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had the team handling the murder of a cop’s son that was tied to his secret life as a transgender person.

Meanwhile, Rollins got a big offer of a job teaching at a college and seemed interested in taking it.

Law & Order: Organized Crime had the team discovering Robert Silas was the one behind some moves with a mobster and nearly had Pearl murdered.

However, Bell was left reeling by news the Task Force was being shut down, leaving the other detectives unsure of what would happen to them.

This sets up this week’s storylines which are the last for 2022.

What’s coming this week on Law & Order Thursdays?

The night begins with Law & Order as The System has the team facing a man who goes to extremes to prove his innocence.

“A suspect arrested for murder escapes police custody after months of waiting for his day in court. As a hostage situation erupts, Shaw must re-examine his conduct as the arresting officer. Price questions his faith in the justice system.”

While stopping the hostage situation is important, the cops and ADAs must also wonder if just maybe the guy really is innocent and what that says about the justice system.

The night’s big moment is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Kelli Giddish bids farewell after 12 seasons as Amanda Rollins. It appears her ending will be a happy one in And A Trauma In A Pear Tree.

“Carisi and Rollins work together on an important arraignment. Benson tries to make Noah’s Christmas wish come true when a case falls in her lap.”

The promo shows Rollins and Carisi seemingly ready to tie the knot, so while fans may be sad to see Rollins leave, at least it will be in a good way.

The night ends with Law & Order: Organized Crime as Last Christmas has the Task Force’s possible final case being protecting Robert Silas from some killers.

“The fate of the task force is at stake when a meeting with Robert Silas goes sideways. With danger closing in, Bell and Stabler take creative measures to keep their team alive.”

Besides wondering which detective might pay a price, the question is if the Task Force can continue and how the Silas case ends.

With the Rollins departure the big event, this should be a strong night of episodes to close out this year of drama on Law & Order Thursdays.

Law & Order Thursdays begin with Law & Order Season 22 at 8/7c on NBC.