Law & Order: Organized Crime star on Reyes’ big revelation

Rick Gonzalez stars as Detective Bobby Reyes on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Bobby Reyes is about to face his most challenging assignment yet that delves into his dark past on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The latest episode had the team tackling a pack of crooks posing as cops. Along the way, Reyes discovered a shocking connection to the gang.

This will lead to another tough case for him and the team as they have to handle a conflict with the police.

Rick Gonzalez is now sharing how Reyes’ personal issues will cloud the investigation and play into a more significant crime.

That leads to revelations of Reyes’ past and what drives him as the Task Force faces possibly being shut down.

This makes the coming episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime more exciting as Season 3 continues.

Reyes’ shocking connection to a crime in Law & Order: Organized Crime

In last week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime episode, Behind Blue Eyes, the Task Force investigated the “Robin Hood,” a pack of crooks posing as cops to attack drug dealers.

Their leader Vaughn also assaulted some women, aided by his foster brother, Manny. Their other longtime friend Dante had been recently recruited into the team but did not like the idea of attacking women.

The Task Force hunted the Robin Hood down when they were hitting a crack house, getting into a shootout with them and some other cops.

Dante was wounded in the battle, with Manny staying behind to help him as the rest of the gang took off. When Reyes unmasked Dante, he was shocked to recognize him with Dante doing the same.

In Dante’s hospital room, Reyes revealed to Bell that he, Dante, Manny, and Vaughn had all grown up in the same foster home. He also hinted something happened there that drove them into these lives.

Speaking to Give Me My Remote, Rick Gonzalez shared how this revelation will affect Reyes as he goes after Vaughn.

“Maybe this is Bobby’s moment, because he felt like, ‘I’ve joined this task force, I’m taking matters into my own hands. I need to grow in a certain way, and I just got to take care of this. And I have the ability to take care of it now. I didn’t have the ability before, but I do now.’ So I think that’s the powerful thing that happens to Bobby in that episode.”

While Bell knows about Reyes’ connection to the Robin Hood, he’s trying to keep it quiet from the rest of the team for now. But it’s only a matter of time before they find out the truth.

“Bobby has to finesse his way to hide this from them until he can’t anymore. He’s going to try to keep this away from them as much as possible, in order to try to do it on his own. Obviously, it’s not going to work that way. But everything is sort of connected.”

Those connections will be needed as Reyes faces not only this mission but a major challenge to the Task Force itself.

Will the Task Force be shut down?

Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes in Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

The episode will also touch on Reyes’ home life as he’s married with three kids. While he seems good at his job, Gonzalez states he’d love to show how Reyes’ home life affects him on the job.

“Bobby is like, ‘I know what I went through. But I would never have my kids go through it or I would never put my kids through what I’ve went through. That’s who Bobby is. I really do hope that we could see some of the home life or at least show some of the complexities of home life.”

However, the Task Force has another issue at hand. Jet overheard Bell meeting Deputy Inspector Lillian Goldfarb (Janel Moloney), who told Bell that the Task Force would be disbanded.

Goldfarb stated that with the main jobs like Richard Wheatley and others finished, there was little need for the group to continue. She also indicated Bell would be better off severing ties with Stabler and thinking of her own career.

Jet has been quiet on what she knows, but Gonzalez says it’s likely the rest of the team will figure it out.

“They’re slowly putting the pieces together,” Gonzalez teases. “Obviously, everyone in this task force is pretty smart. They’re all detectives. They’re putting it together in real time, and, obviously, understand that something’s wrong.”

While the challenges facing both Reyes and the Task Force itself are daunting, Gonzalez is confident fans will enjoy seeing the investigations and insight into Reyes play out.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.