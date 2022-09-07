Law & Order: Organized Crime adds West Wing alumn

Janel Moloney joins Law & Order: Organized Crime in Season 3. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime is adding a familiar TV face for Season 3.

Janel Moloney, best known for her role as Donna Moss on The West Wing, will be playing a detective in a recurring role in Season 3.

The actress, who has also guest-starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, shared a photo of herself on set in her as-yet-unnamed role.

The actress has a long list of TV credits that includes a guest-starring role in another Dick Wolf Entertainment series.

Moloney is the latest edition for Season 3, which is undergoing a shift from the sudden departure of Bryan Goluboff as showrunner last week.

The addition of a TV veteran like Moloney looks ready to spark Law & Order: Organized Crime in Season 3 and give Stabler another tough lady to play off of.

Who is Janel Moloney and who is she playing on Law & Order: Organized Crime?

Born in California in 1969, Janel Moloney had some recurring roles in various TV shows throughout the 1990s, such as ER and Murder She Wrote.

In 1999, Moloney was cast as Donna Moss, the assistant to Bradley Whitford’s Josh Lyman on the Emmy-award-winning NBC hit The West Wing. At first a minor role, Moloney soon became a series regular.

She stayed with the show for its seven-season run, which earned her two Emmy award nominations.

Since the show ended, Moloney has been steadily working in television, including a main role in the Showtime drama The Leftovers.

Moloney guest starred in Season 8 of Law & Order Criminal Intent. She also had a role in Law & Order: Special Victim Unit’s Season 19’s Dare as a doctor arrested for an illegal surgery.

The actress shared a photo on her Instagram page of her casting, noting how she’ll be playing a cop after all the times as a suspect.

“Finally I get to play a cop!! Tune in to Law and Order:Organized Crime this season to watch me enjoy it. Love the Law and Order Universe!!”

Maloney had recently guest-starred on CBS’ FBI, and her addition should help Season 3’s storylines.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 sees changes

Moloney joins Law & Order: Organized Crime amid some unexpected changes for the series.

Just last week, Bryan Goluboff unexpectedly left as showrunner. This came after the producer talked about his plans for Season 3, focusing on the detectives’ personal lives.

Sean Jablonski will take over as showrunner, although this should not affect episodes already written and being filmed.

Moloney joins an expanding cast for Season 3. Rick Gonzalez and Brent Antonello will be playing a pair of still-unnamed detectives who join the Organized Crime Task Force.

The first story arc of Season 3 will have the squad tackling a case involving a casino with Camilla Belle and Gus Halper as the owners.

Season 3 will begin a big three-hour crossover with Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

It hasn’t been announced when Moloney’s first episode of the season will be.

While details are so far scarce on Moloney’s character and what part she has to play in the year, adding the veteran actress shows Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime is going to be even more thrilling than ever.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 premieres Thursday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC.