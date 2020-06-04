West Wing reunion: Cast in talks to reunite in support of Black Lives Matter movement

A West Wing reunion could make the dreams of many fans come to life very soon. Key cast members from the hit drama, The West Wing, have been in talks to reunite in support of Black Lives Matter.

Actor Richard Schiff, who played Toby Ziegler for all seven seasons of the show, revealed some pretty exciting news on Twitter. Now, The West Wing cast, which worked together from 1998 to 2006, could reunite.

Richard Schiff makes a bold announcement

Responding to a post about the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and how they had reunited to do something good, Schiff posted some words that fans of The West Wing always love to hear.

Schiff wrote that “I am working with my cast mates from The West Wing for these purposes. Including a cast reunion and reading coming soon. Good for Brooklyn 99. I hope it makes a difference.”

On his Twitter feed, he also shared an image from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations. In addition, he gave the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine credit for making a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network to aid arrested activists protesting the death of George Floyd.

How would a West Wing reunion work?

Not a lot of details have been provided by Richard Schiff in regard to when, where, and how a reunion of The West Wing cast could/would take place.

It’s also very unclear who would take part in it, but there were a lot of big-name actors and characters from the show that fans would love to see getting together for a chat.

Some of the notable West Wing cast members were Allison Janney as C.J. Cregg, Bradley Whitford as Josh Lyman, Martin Sheen as President Josiah Bartlet, Dule Hill as Charlie Young, Rob Lowe as Sam Seaborn, Joshua Malina as Will Bailey, and Stockard Channing as Abbey Bartlet.

Other notable names from the show were Kristin Chenoweth as Annabeth Schott, Lily Tomlin as Deborah Fiderer, Jimmy Smits as Matthew Santos, Janel Moloney as Donna Moss, NiCole Robinson as Margaret, Mary McCormack as Kate Harper, Timothy Busfield as Danny Concannon, and a young Elisabeth Moss as Zoey Bartlet.

John Spencer was also a very important member of the cast as Leo McGarry, but he passed away while the final season of the show was still airing on television.

In regard to a show reunion, actor Josh Gad has been using Zoom to pull off movie reunions. He recently reunited the cast of The Lord of the Rings to do an extensive interview online. Something very similar could work for The West Wing.