Lord of the Rings reunion raises $90,000 as latest chapter in Reunited Apart series from Josh Gad

A Lord of the Rings reunion hosted by Josh Gad was a huge success. In the latest chapter for Reunited Apart — a project from actor Josh Gad — fans got to see cast members from The Fellowship of the Ring reunite

The reunion took place over the weekend, with Gad collecting a group of actors who starred in The Lord of the Rings to participate in a Zoom teleconference.

Who attended Lord of the Rings reunion?

During a preview for the reunion, it was revealed that Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and Sir Ian McKellen would all be taking part.

Those weren’t the only people who showed up for the 50-minute online reunion, though.

Miranda Otto, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler, Karl Urban, and Hugo Weaving, as well as director Peter Jackson, composer Howard Shore, and screenwriter Philippa Boyens were also there for the LOTR reunion.

Below is a full video from the Lord of the Rings virtual reunion and definitely something that any fan of the series should check out.

Rings reunion raises a lot of money

The latest reunion hosted by Josh Gad has already raised $90,000 to benefit No Kids Hungry. The organization works to feed hungry schoolchildren during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the reunions Gad has put together has been done to help specific causes. It has been a great way for Gad to not only host some amazing reunions but to give something back in the process.

Before this one, which focused on The Lord of the Rings, Gad also hosted reunions for Back to the Future, The Goonies, and Splash. With each reunion, Gad has been able to recruit the most notable names from each project.

Getting that many people to work out their schedules in order to do something for the fans (and charity) was certainly an impressive accomplishment for Josh Gad.

