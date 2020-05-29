Josh Gad hosts Lord of the Rings reunion for YouTube, brings together Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, and others

Josh Gad hosted an epic Lord of the Rings reunion that brought back many of the cast members for the latest chapter in his Reunion Apart series.

On May 28, Josh Gad, who is now best known as the voice of Olaf in Frozen, set up an online video chat with some key members of the fellowship.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and Sir Ian McKellen all took part in the LOTR reunion. It brought the four hobbits, Legolas the elf, and Gandolf together for an exciting chat.

When can you watch Lord of the Rings reunion?

The pre-taped reunion involving six cast members from the Lord of the Rings trilogy will hit YouTube over the weekend.

The video — which will appear on Josh Gad’s YouTube page — will premiere at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. From there on, it will be available for viewing as many times as fans can stand it.

Ahead of the release of the full LOTR reunion, Gad put up a teaser trailer on YouTube in order to get fans excited.

Below is a preview video for Reunited Apart: The Lord of the Rings. The video starts with Josh Gad calling up Sean Astin and getting told that The Goonies are done and that he needs to stop calling about it.

The video then works its way through adding additional members of the group that was known as part of The Fellowship in the three films.

More Josh Gad YouTube reunions

Bringing back the cast of The Lord of the Rings isn’t the first time that actor Josh Gad has pulled off a reunion recently. He has made it his thing, lately, to reunite famous casts in online chats.

Previously, Gad has also reunited the casts of Splash, Back to the Future, and The Goonies.

For Splash, Gad was able to corral Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Tom Hanks, and Daryl Hannah for the reunion and discussion.

With the Back to the Future reunion, Gad was able to get Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, and Christopher Lloyd to all agree to the video call.

The biggest reunion, though, was the one he did for The Goonies. He got nearly every principal actor and actress together for it, as well as Steven Spielberg, Cydni Lauper, Chris Columbus, and Richard Donner.

The intent that Josh Gad had with these reunions — in addition to the excitement of meeting all of these people in a reunion format — is to help collect money for The Center for Disaster Philanthropy.