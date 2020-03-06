Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite 35 years after Back to the Future was released

Great Scot! Marty McFly and Doctor Emmett “Doc” Brown have reunited 35 years after Marty first took the Delorean time machine back to 1955, thereby throwing the space-time continuum into disarray.

Well… ok, we have the next best thing.

Michael J Fox, 58, and Christopher Lloyd, 81, have met up, and both posted pictures of the encounter to Instagram that has warmed the hearts of many a Back to the Future fan.

Back to the Future was launched back in July 1985 to massive acclaim; the movie received three Academy Award nominations and four Golden Globes, and it grossed a whopping $381 million at the box office.

The film turned into an incredibly successful franchise as the pair traveled through time for another two movies.

Our time-traveling duo met up after attending the annual poker tournament, which benefits the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Fox launched the foundation in 2000 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991.

Christopher posted a photo to his Instagram account of the pair embracing. He wrote, “Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night.”

Fox’s photo showed the pair grinning to the camera; the Family Ties star simply wrote: “All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!”

Everybody just adores these photos, and the pair has received nearly 300,000 likes between them.

Multiple Instagram users commenting on Lloyd’s photo wrote “legends.” One user said, “This [photo] is everything!!!” “This photo makes me so happy,” said another.

Many users echoed Doc’s catchphrase of “great Scott” or Marty’s “that’s heavy.” One commenter on Fox’s photo simply said, “awww, you guys, which echoed a lot of people’s sentiments.

Another user posted, “Brings back so many great memories. Best of health to both of you.” I think we can all wholeheartedly agree with this comment.

Parkinson’s disease has blighted many celebrities

It’s great to see Marty and Doc get together for such a great cause. Parkinson’s disease has been in the news lately.

Just yesterday, the iconic Scottish comedian Billy Connolly announced he would no longer be doing stand-up comedy because his health had deteriorated too much for him to perform because of Parkinson’s disease.

Earlier in the year, former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne appeared with his family, wife Sharon, and children Jack and Kelly, on Good Morning America, where they explained their challenging experience in dealing with Ozzy’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s last year.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start with tremors, and over time speech and movement are affected.