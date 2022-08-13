Law & Order: Organized Crime adds two more cast members for Season 3

Camilla Belle of 10,000 B.C. joins Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3. Pic credit: Warner Bros

The Law & Order: Organized Crime cast is growing for Season 3.

Per Deadline, the drama has added Gus Halper and Camilla Belle as possible new criminal protagonists.

The pair will play Teddy Silas and Pearl Serrano, a wealthy couple in New York.

They join a growing cast that includes Rick Gonzalez and Brent Antonello as a new pair of detectives.

This addition promises to have more drama as Silas and Serrano may be the new targets of the Organized Crime task force.

For now, fans can get excited for the Season 3 cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime to keep growing.

Law & Order: Organized Crime’s growing guest list

While Law & Order: Organized Crime tends to have a small cast, they have plenty of big-name guest stars.

That began with Dylan McDermott as villain Richard Wheatley with Tamara Taylor as his ex-wife Angela.

Season 2 upped the ante with Vinnie Jones as a mobster; Lolita Davidovich as his wife; Robin Lord Taylor as a hacker; Mykelti Williamson as gangster Preston Webb; Jennifer Beals as his wife; and Denis Leary as a corrupt cop.

The show has grown in Season 3 with Rick Gonzalez and Brent Antonello as a pair of new detectives whose names are yet unknown.

Now, the show appears to be adding a few more names who could become the big protagonists for the start of Season 3.

Who are the new Law & Order: Organized Crime cast members?

Gus Halper is best known for his role as Joseph in Apple TV+’s Dickinson. He also starred as Erik Menendez in the Law & Order: True Crime: The Menendez Murders mini-series.

Halper also co-starred with Christopher Meloni in the Syfy series Happy.

Camilla Belle has appeared in several TV shows such as Walker Texas Ranger and the Disney Channel movie Rip Girls. She also starred in the Roland Emmerich adventure 10,000 B.C.

Belle was most recently seen in the Netflix action movie Carter.

Halper will play Teddy Silas while Belle is Pearl Serrano. The pair is described as a “power couple” in the New York financial world.

It’s possible the pair might become more involved in the first arc of Season 3, although there are still few details on what that might be.

For now, Season 3 continues to build up the case and Law & Order: Organized Crime is ready to spark more drama for the coming year.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 premieres Thursday September 22 at 10/9c on NBC.