Law & Order announces historic season premiere crossover event

Law & Order is making history this fall.

After being rumored, NBC has confirmed that the new seasons on September 22 will kick off with an epic three-part crossover between Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

This event finally brings all three shows in the franchise together in one case that will also introduce Mehcad Brooks as new Law & Order detective Jalen Shaw.

It will shake the schedule up a bit as the night begins with Law & Order: Organized Crime, then Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, before concluding on the mothership Law & Order.

NBC has released a promo for the crossover that will connect the casts of the three shows together and promises some dramatic events for all three series.

This will no doubt kick off the entire season for all three shows in a major way to entertain fans.

What is the Law & Order crossover about?

Over the years, Law & Order has seen a few crossovers but mostly between one show or the other. There have also been a few crossovers of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The Law & Order Season 21 finale did have Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) making an appearance to help on a murder case.

Now, the September 22 premieres of all three shows will connect on a single case. It begins with the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 premiere, followed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 premiere and concludes on the Law & Order Season 22 premiere.

Entitled Gimme Shelter, the synopsis tells how the case links the three squads together.

“A mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, [in his] first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.”

One part of the storyline will be introducing Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw, who will then become Cosgrove’s regular partner.

The three-hour telecast was written by Rick Eid (Law & Order) and Gwen Sigan (Chicago P.D.). The first two hours are directed by Law & Order vet Jean de Segonzac with Alex Hall (Law & Order, The Deuce) helming the final hour.

NBC has warned that there will be no opening credits for the second and third parts of the crossover, meaning viewers will have to DVR the entire event. There is no word on how this will play on streaming sites such as Peacock.

NBC also released a trailer showcasing the action to come in the crossover.

How the Law & Order crossover is a big deal

Obviously, the first full crossover of three Law & Order shows is an important event.

Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid explained to Give Me My Remote that this event is different than the crossovers of the One Chicago or FBI franchises.

“[Gimme Shelter] is “much different than the FBI or Chicago crossovers, in that it really is a movie. It’s one story where all the characters from the different shows come together to work this case.”

In a statement with the announcement, Law & Order creator Dick Wolf shared his feelings on the event.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order. Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of Law & Order Thursday.”

“This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the Law & Order fans who’ve been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC,” added Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Television and Streaming in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our season with such a historic event.”

Following the crossover, the shows will move into their regular airing rotation of Law & Order, followed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

With this epic crossover on the way, viewers are prepared to enjoy an amazing event that kicks the new seasons off in fantastic style.

The Law & Order crossover begins with Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 premiere September 22 at 8/7c on NBC.