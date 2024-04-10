Kit Harington reveals Game of Thrones spinoff featuring Jon Snow has been scrapped

HBO is putting a pin in Jon Snow’s story for now.

Almost two years after news broke that a Game of Thrones sequel featuring Kit Harington’s beloved character was in the works, we have a sad announcement.

The cable network is not moving forward with the planned spinoff.

Harington revealed the shocker to Screen Rant.

“In development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it. And currently, it’s not,” Harington explained to the outlet.

The reason for the project being put on the shelf might surprise you.

Could the Jon Snow spinoff materialize down the line?

“Currently, it’s off the table because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough,” the actor added.

“So we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being.”

While the series has been scrapped, there is a chance it could still materialize down the line.

“There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

After a controversial final season, a Game of Thrones sequel is a bad idea

Given the controversy surrounding the final season of Game of Thrones, particularly for Snow’s arc, bringing the character back so soon doesn’t instill much faith in the project.

As you’ll recall, Snow killed Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in the series finale and was condemned to a life at the Night’s Watch in one of the stupidest developments in TV history.

With the war against the undead won, it’s hard to imagine the Night’s Watch’s purpose.

Was it crafted to leave Snow alone to think about his actions for the rest of his life?

It’s certainly a talking point, but bringing such a prominent character back after so much controversy means that the creatives must work overtime to ensure it’s the perfect next chapter.

House of the Dragon is delivering in many key areas

They have one shot at righting the wrongs of the series finale and winning fans back, so perhaps it’s a good thing it’s been shelved for now.

House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spinoff, has been one of HBO’s biggest hits.

Taking the franchise to the past to tell the story of the downfall of the Targaryens has given the Game of Thrones universe a new lease of life.

With the second season set to premiere this summer and a third already in the works, it won’t be slowing down soon.

We also have Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight in the works for 2025.

Game of Thrones Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Max.