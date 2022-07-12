Jon Snow spinoff: John Bradley speaks up about potentially starring in new show

John Bradley stars as Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

Since news broke about a potential new Game of Thrones spinoff series focusing on Jon Snow, fans have been eager to learn more.

Author George R. R. Martin has already confirmed that Kit Harington and his team are negotiating with HBO regarding the Jon Snow spinoff, tentatively titled Snow. However, the author also quickly pointed out that while Harington and HBO discuss the project, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will come to fruition like House of the Dragon.

This hasn’t stopped people from speculating, though. Maisie Williams (who portrayed Arya Stark in Game of Thrones) has already shared her excitement about the possibility of Snow going ahead. Now, another actor has also spoken out.

John Bradley speaks up about Jon Snow spinoff

John Bradley, who played Jon Snow’s closest friend, Samwell Tarley, recently voiced his opinion about the potential Jon Snow spinoff series.

Previously, the actor had stated that he was a bit sad not to be included in the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Now, speaking to Digital Spy, the actor initially said he was glad to put his character behind him when Game of Thrones ended.

“I think we’re all enjoying having a bit of a break from that and exploring new areas,” Bradley said.

However, if he were approached with a script for Snow, he would certainly give it some serious thought.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“In the future, who knows? I haven’t spoken to anybody about the potential Jon Snow prequel, but if somebody wants to send a script my way I’d be interested to read it.”

This certainly comes as exciting news to viewers who were fans of the relationship between Jon and Samwell.

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Kit Harington as Jon Snow, as seen in Episode 9 of Game of Thrones Season 5. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

Jon Snow spinoff could see many returning actors

Already, the possibility of a Jon Snow spinoff means that, potentially, other characters from the original series could return.

With Bradley showing an interest, it does open the door for other characters who were close to Jon in Game of Thrones to reprise their roles.

Most notably, Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) was seen with Jon Snow at the end of Game of Thrones as the pair left Castle Black and went beyond the Wall to return to the willing community there.

If Snow were to continue with Jon’s story, it makes the most sense that Hivju would also be set to return. As yet, there has been no official word from the actor.

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth, as seen in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

However, Gwendoline Christie, who portrayed Brienne of Tarth and the object of Tormund’s desire, has also spoken publicly regarding the spinoff series.

“I think I would always be happy to revisit Brienne, but we will have to see. We will have to see,” Christie told Screen Rant.

Of course, all of this is pure speculation presently, as HBO has yet to confirm the potential new spinoff, and fans will have to wait for the official word from the network.

As yet, no release date has been announced for the Jon Snow spinoff. However, House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on August 21.