Killing Eve Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Killing Eve is a drama about a British intelligence officer named Eve (Sandra Oh) who sets out to capture an assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

However, once the mission is underway, a cat-and-mouse game begins between the two women. The line blurs when it comes for who is the hunter and who is the hunted.

After three seasons of the series on BBC America and AMC, fans want more. Good and bad news is coming for those watchers who want to see more of Eve and Villanelle on their television screens.

Here is everything we know so far about Killing Eve Season 4.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Killing Eve?

In January, AMC announced that Killing Eve was getting a fourth season. This announcement came even before the series debuted its third season.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios said in a statement.

Barnett also praised the series for the women who helped make it, including the actresses involved, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle, and lead writer Suzanne Heathcote.

“It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early,” Sally Woodward Gentle said at the time. “…the magnificent actors, writers, directors, and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

One change in Season 4 is that Sex Education’s Laura Neal will take over as lead writer for the new season.

“We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance,” AMC’s Sarah Barnett told Digital Spy.

“Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve.”

Release date latest: When does Killing Eve Season 4 come out?

The bad news is that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no word about when the fourth season of Killing Eve will arrive.

In July, Deadline reported that Killing Eve shut down production due to restrictions because of the pandemic.

“Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations,” Deadline reported at the time. “Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve season four have been locked in at this point, and there are various scenarios in play.”

As of September, there was still no word on when production would start.

“We know we’ve got a season 4, but it’s unclear as to when that will be,” Comer told W magazine. “But we’ve vaguely started having conversations about storylines and what kinds of possibilities there are, so that’s always really exciting.”

Killing Eve Season 4 cast updates

Killing Eve stars Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy and BAFTA winner and Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice nominee Jodie Comer, Emmy nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia.

All those amazing women will be back for Killing Eve Season 4.

There will also be new additions to the cast, according to AMC.

These actors include Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), and Turlough Convery (Ready Player One).

Killing Eve Season 4 spoilers

After Season 1 ended with Eve and Villanelle stabbing each other, Season 2 ended with them shooting each other,

Season 3’s finale was much less violent.

The end of Season 3 saw the off-the-books agent Eve and Villanelle, the assassin who wants to stop killing people, standing back-to-back on a London bridge, promising to never look back but instead to walk away from each other for good.

The good news for people who love the cat-and-mouse game between the pair is that the two women couldn’t complete their plan. Eve turned and looked back at Villanelle with a smile, and the assassin did the same.

“They are on a bridge, and there’s all sorts of drama that they could have happened there. I think that what was really appealing was for both of them to have an honest conversation, which we rarely see,” Gentle told EW.

“They both did it together, and in a way, that’s a good jumping-off point for a discussion about where they are.”

AMC has yet to announce when Killing Eve Season 4 will premiere.