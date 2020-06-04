BAFTA TV Award 2020 nominations: Jodie Comer, Glenda Jackson, and Helena Bonham Carter among nominees

BAFTA 2020 nominations were just revealed and there are some familiar names in the running.

The winners of the 2020 British Academy Television Craft Awards will be revealed on Friday, July 17, so that gives television viewers a lot of time to predict who will go home with the trophies this year.

2020 BAFTA nominees

The nominees for best drama series are The Crown, The End of the F***ing World, Gentleman Jack, and Giri/Haji.

When it comes to the award for leading actor, the nominees are Callum Turner from The Capture, Jared Harris from Chernobyl, Stephen Graham from The Virtues, and Takehiro Hira from Giri/Haji.

On the women’s side of the things, the nominees for leading actress are Glenda Jackson from Elizabeth is Missing, Jodie Comer from Killing Eve, Samantha Morton from I Am Kirsty, and Suranne Jones from Gentleman Jack.

In the category of best mini-series, the nominees are A Confession, Chernobyl, The Victim, and The Virtues.

As for the ever-fun category of reality & constructed factual series, the nominees are Celebrity Googlebox, Harry’s Heroes: The Full English, Race Across the World, and Rupaul’s Drag Race UK.

Another interesting category is scripted comedy, where the 2020 BAFTA nominees are Catastrophe, Derry Girls, Fleabag, and Stath Lets Flats.

With the category of supporting actor, the BAFTA nominees are Joe Absolom from A Confession, Josh O’Connor from The Crown, Stellen Skarsgard from Chernobyl, and Will Sharpe from Giri/Haji.

Over in the supporting actress category, the 2020 nominees are Helen Behan from The Virtues, Helena Bonham Carter from The Crown, Jasmine Jobson from Top Boy, and Naomi Ackie from The End of the F***ing World.

The full list of the 2020 BAFTA nominees can be found here.

Will there be any repeat BAFTA winners in 2020?

When it comes to the 2020 BAFTA winners, it’s always interesting to look back and see what shows won big during the previous television season.

Killing Eve won for best drama series in 2019, but the show was not nominated this time around. Likewise, Jodie Comer won the award for best leading actress for Killing Eve last year. Comer is nominated again in 2020, so she has a chance to be a repeat winner.

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Wilson), and Keeley Hawes (The Bodyguard) were the other leading actress nominees a year ago. None of them have been nominated this time.

For the best leading actor, Benedict Cumberbatch won for Patrick Melrose in 2019, beating out Chance Perdomo from Killed By My Debt, Hugh Grant from A Very English Scandal, and Lucian Msamati from Kiri. None of those men were nominated again in 2020.