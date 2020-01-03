Killing Eve Season 4 greenlit, BBC America behind female creative teams

The news this morning that BBC America greenlit a fourth season of the popular noir thriller Killing Eve is evidence that the audiences want and are turning up for great storytelling told from a female POV, with a strong cast to back up the superb writing.

The announcement was made ahead of the Season 3 debut expected this spring.

The network’s confidence in the series is bolstered by the recognition that the initial showrunner (and executive producer) Phoebe Waller-Bridge has received across the board for her work with this series and beyond with her award-winning TV series Fleabag as well.

Waller-Bridge has passed the Season 2 duties to a new writer, Suzanne Heathcote.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” said President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios Sarah Barnett in a press release sent to Monsters and Critics.

She added: “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” said Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle in the same release. “It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early – the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

Waller-Bridge created the series, entirely based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, and served as showrunner for the first season before Emerald Fennell took over for season two.

Suzanne Heathcote, who counts Fear the Walking Dead in her CV, is running the upcoming season and will step aside for the new showrunner in the announced fourth season. The new showrunner for season 4 is not yet named.

What we do know is that Season 3 promises to be an edge of the seat, cat and mouse continuance as Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer resume their roles as Eve and Villanelle.

For Season 3, Oh and Comer will be rejoined by Fiona Shaw, who portrays Carolyn Martens, a lead MI6 agent.

Also in the cast are Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina.

Executive producers are Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote, and Sandra Oh.

The press announcement this morning also highlights the ratings’ boon that the series has given the network. BBC America says:

“Killing Eve season two had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC’s Breaking Bad in 2013, doubling its season one audience in Live+SD

