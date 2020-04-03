Killing Eve return date: Season 3 arriving early on BBC America, AMC

The Killing Eve return date for Season 3 has been moved up two weeks, giving fans something fun to look forward to this spring.

This is great news, as fans have wanted to know what might happen next within the show. The early sneak peek (shared below) points to more action and intrigue.

When is Killing Eve return date?

The Season 3 premiere of Killing Eve will air on Sunday, April 12, at 9/8c on BBC America and AMC.

That time slot was supposed to be when the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead aired on AMC, but production issues caused that to be postponed indefinitely by the network.

There were also supposed to be episodes of their new show, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. However, AMC removed that show from the schedule for the time being.

Now, it is time for Killing Eve to possibly entice some of the TWD viewers to get involved with the new season and stick around as all the main characters return for more spy games and assassinations.

Niko deserves this, and so do you.#KillingEve premieres Sunday, April 12 at 9pm on @BBCAmerica and @AMC_TV. pic.twitter.com/SYtoHOUXzF — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) April 1, 2020

Killing Eve Season 3 cast

Sandra Oh returns as Eve Polastri, Jodie Comer is back as Villanelle, and Fiona Shaw returns as Carolyn Martens as the Killing Eve Season 3 cast takes shape.

Additionally, Gemma Whelan from Game of Thrones is joining the cast as well.

On the HBO hit show, Whelan played Yara Greyjoy, with her character spanning quite a few years. She was an important supporting character to the show and might not be entirely recognizable in her new role.

On the Killing Eve cast, Whelan is going to play Carolyn’s daughter, which is certainly going to be an interesting development. Whelan seems like someone who can hold a scene with Shaw quite well.

Can the show rack up even more awards with the new season?

Jodie Comer already won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2019, and Sandra Oh won the 2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama.

Comer and Oh are a powerhouse duo on the show and the first two seasons have showcased not only how good they are at their craft, but how strong the writing for the show has been.

Ahead of Season 3 premiering on BBC America and AMC, there is still time to binge-watch the first two seasons in preparation for the premiere or to simply re-watch some of the great episodes that have already aired.

Killing Eve airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on BBC America and AMC.