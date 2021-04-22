Khat Bell from The Circle: Volleyball, Instagram and more

Meet one of the new additions to The Circle, Khat Bell. Pic credit: Netflix

The Texas native volleyball player Khat Bell is a master catfisher in the latest season of The Circle. This beloved reality competition recently came back on Netflix for a new season, dropping episodes weekly.

Eight episodes in and things are starting to truly heat up!

The newest contestants revealed in this week’s new episodes are Khat Bell and Mitchell Eason. Here is everything there is to know about Khat Bell, her life before The Circle, and whether or not she’s on Instagram.

Does Khat Bell play volleyball?

Khat Bell is a huge fan of volleyball and plays the sport professionally. The University of Texas alum played on the Texas Longhorns women’s volleyball team for all four of her years in college, from 2011-2014.

The team’s 2014 roster lists her lengthy bout of awards and recognitions, including Bell being named the Defensive National Player of the Year in a 2012 issue of COBRA Magazine and being rated as the number two overall volleyball recruit in the nation by Prep Volleyball back in 2011.

Is she on Instagram?

Yes! Khat Bell is very active on Instagram. On her account, she describes herself as a “Pro American Volleyball Player” and “The Circle Season 2 queen!” She also includes an emoji of a cat and lists her current location as Turkey.

Amidst all of her posts showing off her sweet volleyball moves and her vast travels, she spoke about her recent move to Turkey. Announcing her departure from Texas, Bell posted a selfie with a sweet caption on her Instagram. She wrote, “Don’t never stop if you wanna be on top.”

What have fans said about Khat Bell?

Bell may be new to the scene, but she’s already a fan-favorite. Twitter has been blowing up with tweets in support of her recent arrival into the series. Here’s what fans are saying.

TV reporter Bria Bell shared her close relationship with Khat Bell, writing, “My play cousin is on The Circle! What?!? @_khatbell — This is who I’m rooting for!”

My play cousin is on The Circle! What?!? @_khatbell — THIS IS WHO IM ROOTING FOR!! pic.twitter.com/9YHrlg0PjX — Bria Bell (@BriaBellTV) April 16, 2021

It also looks like Bell is bringing in some brand-new fans. Another fan tweeted a short clip by Netflix’s Strong Black Lead, announcing Khat’s fierce arrival. Ororo Munroe wrote, “Hey @_khatbell I’ll definitely have to watch now!”

Responding to The Circle’s tweet, which reads, “Khat’s got it all: beauty, brains, and…did we mention she’s a professional volleyball player? She’s a competitive spirit but can she make it to the end,” one fan excitedly tagged one of Bell’s previous volleyball teams.

They wrote, “@SuperLigaPH import and former Petron ace is now a reality star.”

It’s clear that Khat Bell has successfully dominated fan conversations. However, will she win over her fellow contestants? Only time will tell—the next four episodes of the series premiere on Wednesday, April 28.

The Circle is currently streaming on Netflix.